Burnley stumbled in their attempt to stay up as they lost 2-0 to Brentford after Ivan Toney’s late goals.

The game at Brentford Community Ground had been looking like it would finish as a goalless draw and a point for each team - that point would have taken Sean Dyche’s side out of the bottom three.

However Christian Eriksen - making his first home start since his free transfer move in the January transfer window - teed up Toney for a header with four minutes from the end of normal time.

Toney then scored again in the 94th minute after he was brought down by Nathan Collins, converting the penalty. Collins was sent off as a result.

That leaves Burnley a point below Everton, with Frank Lampard’s side in 17th and also with two games in hand over their Lancastrian rivals.

Brentford are now nine points clear of Burnley, on 30.

