Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa has claimed his contract situation is “resolved” ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

Bielsa is set to begin his fourth campaign as Leeds boss when he takes his team to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

The Argentine led the club to a ninth-place finish last season as Leeds returned to the English top-flight for the first time since 2004.

Transfers Real to wait for Mbappe after he tells PSG he will not sign new deal - Paper Round 23/07/2021 AT 22:04

His contract ran out at the end of the 2020-21 campaign and, although it was expected that Bielsa would sign another one-year deal, there has been no official confirmation from Elland Road.

"The contract situation is one that is already resolved," Bielsa said through a translator. "One year is habitual."

The 66-year-old would not be drawn on the details of the new deal, or confirm whether it has actually been signed, but praised the club’s hierarchy for their willingness to invest in training facilities and infrastructure as well as the playing squad.

Leeds have signed full-back Junior Firpo from Barcelona while Jack Harrison’s loan from Manchester City has been made permanent and deals have been completed for youngsters Amari Miller, Lewis Bate, Kristoffer Klaesson and Sean McGurk.

"From my point of view, this is an extraordinary club," he said. "It's not often you have a club that designates so much volume of investment to the improvement of the training facilities.

"Leeds have made a significant contribution economically to provide the tools for a manager to prepare to be the ideal ones."

Premier League Kane, Dias, and Fernandes among Premier League Player of the Season nominees 01/06/2021 AT 11:55