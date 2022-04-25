Leeds extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

A scrappy game featured few clear chances, with Wilfried Zaha going closest for the hosts in the 82nd minute when he was twice denied by Illan Meslier.

The result moves Leeds five points clear of the relegation zone, but having played a game more than 18th-placed Everton.

Crystal Palace remain 14th, nine points clear of the bottom three and without a win in their last four games in all competitions.

The first half featured little goalmouth action at either end, with Leeds particularly slow to start after 16 days without a game.

Jean-Philippe Mateta forced a save from Meslier with a header in the 35th minute but otherwise neither goalkeeper was tested.

Leeds looked sharper to start the second half and, after Dan James was booked for flying into a late tackle on Joel Ward, Stuart Dallas shot wide from range.

But chances were still few and far between and Palace didn’t go close until Conor Gallagher fired over from the edge of the box in the 78th minute.

Palace pushed for a winner in the final 10 minutes as Meslier saved twice in quick succession from Zaha.

Gallagher then shot at the Leeds goalkeeper from inside the box before Zaha fired over the bar in injury-time.

