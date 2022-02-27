Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has left Leeds United after Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to Tottenham, the Yorkshire club confirmed on Sunday.

Bielsa was the coach at Leeds since being appointed at Elland Road in 2018, and he was in charge when they finally returned to the Premier League after a lengthy absence.

Ad

However the Argentine struggled to maintain the club’s form and their Premier League status is now in danger as they hover above the bottom three places. Leeds have 23 points after 26 games played, and both Everton and Burnley could leapfrog them if they win their games in hand.

Premier League What does 'stewardship' mean for Chelsea and why is Abramovich attracting attention? AN HOUR AGO

“Leeds United can today confirm the club have parted company with head coach Marcelo Bielsa,” it read.

“The 66-year-old was in charge of the team for over three-and-a-half years, having taken the reins in June 2018.

“He transformed the club’s fortunes on the pitch, which began with the 3-1 demolition of Stoke City at Elland Road two months later and he led Leeds to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs in his first full season in charge.

“In his second campaign Bielsa succeeded where those before him had failed, guiding the club to the Sky Bet Championship title, winning the division by 10 points, and resulting in promotion back to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

“On the club’s return to the top-flight, Leeds finished ninth, securing the highest points tally by a newly promoted side in the Premier League since the 2000/01 campaign.

“However, this season has proved to be difficult and the team has recorded just five Premier League wins.

“Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: “This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club.

“‘With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all. The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will of course live long in all our memories, myself and the fans included.

Heung-Min Son celebrates with teammate Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur after scoring their team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on February 26, 2022 in Leeds, England Image credit: Getty Images

“‘However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations.

“‘We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season.

“‘Naturally, myself, along with everyone else at the club would like to thank Marcelo for his efforts and achievements and we wish him the very best for the future.’”

The statement continued to say they hoped to announce a replacement on Monday, with rumours suggesting former RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch is in line for the job.

Premier League 'The club is praying for peace' Chelsea issue statement on Ukraine conflict 2 HOURS AGO