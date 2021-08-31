Leeds United have completed the signing of winger Daniel James from Manchester United.

The Welshman arrives at the club for a fee reported to be £25 million, signing a deal until the summer of 2026.

James departs Old Trafford after two seasons at the club, making 74 appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“It fees great,” James said. “I am excited and want to move forward.

“It has been a whirlwind but I am here now and happy the club still believe in me.

“It happened very quickly, I got my head around and I want to be here.

“I am going away on international duty now, but am looking forward to getting back and the game against Liverpool.”

James nearly joined Leeds in January 2019 while at Swansea before the Welsh club backed out of an agreed deal.

The Yorkshire club's manager Marcelo Bielsa is believed to be an admirer of James, who will add genuinely explosive speed to a Leeds side currently 15th in the Premier League table.

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo earlier on deadline day.

The return of the Portuguese, coupled with the signing of Jadon Sancho, left James potentially on the fringes of a deep complement of attacking options for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

James was a starter as Solskjaer's side thrashed Leeds 5-1 on the opening day of the new 2021-22 Premier League season.

The 23-year-old scored nine times for Manchester United after arriving at the club from Swansea before the beginning of the 2019-20 season.

Leeds had considered a move for the player last summer but opted to bring in Raphinha instead.

James follows summer permanent signins Junior Firpo, Jack Harrison and Kristoffer Klaesson to Elland Road.

