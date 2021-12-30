Leicester City’s home game with Norwich City on New Year’s Day has been postponed due to a lack of players in the Canaries squad.

Norwich made an appeal to the Premier League on Thursday afternoon to have the game called off as an outbreak of coronavirus coupled with injuries left them short of players.

The Premier League granted the request later in the evening, which ensures both clubs and fans have clarity two days ahead of the scheduled kick off.

A statement from Leicester read : "Leicester City Football Club can confirm that the fixture at home to Norwich City on New Year’s Day has been postponed due to player availability in the visitors’ squad."

A release from Norwich added : "Norwich City can confirm that the club’s scheduled game against Leicester City (Saturday, January 1) has been postponed following a decision from the Premier League board.

"The postponement of the fixture comes after PCR test confirmation of positive COVID-19 results and injuries within the Norwich playing squad.

"Those individuals who have returned a positive COVID-19 test result are completing a period of self-isolation, as per Premier League protocols and government guidelines.

"The club regrets any inconvenience caused to Leicester City and both sets of supporters."

Leicester’s next game is slated to be an FA Cup third round clash with Watford on January 8.

For Norwich, they will remain bottom of the table and will hope to have players back for their trip to Charlton in the FA Cup on January 9.

