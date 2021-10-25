Leicester City have announced that they have formally submitted plans to expand the King Power Stadium.

The club has applied for permission from Leicester City Council to redevelop the East Stand and boost the capacity of the ground to 40,000.

The expansion would make it the 10th largest venue among current Premier League clubs, while the plans also include the building of a new hotel and business centre, and residential flats.

Leicester moved to the location in 2002 after departing nearby Filbert Street.

The club's Thai owners bought the ground in 2013 and signalled their intentions to increase the capacity two years later.

A statement from Leicester City said: "The club extends its thanks to its external project team - including project managers Legends International; planning and development consultants Turley; and architects KSS - for their ongoing contributions, and Leicester City Council for its participation and consideration for the project to this stage.

"Having now shared our proposals with a diverse range of stakeholders in the city, the club's belief in the project's transformational potential has been strengthened."

Leicester have also procured a nearby, but separate, site on Raw Dykes Road.

Any development of that area is not included in this submission but could be utilised as Leicester eye further expansion in the future.

A decision on the plans is expected in early 2022.

Leicester said that response during a recent consultation period with key stakeholders had been "overwhelmingly positive".

