Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says it is “disappointing” the Premier League won’t allow Thursday's match with Tottenham to be postponed, despite both clubs wanting the game called off.

Rodgers is missing nine first team players – although not all due to Covid-19 issues – while Tottenham were unable to play their last two fixtures because of an outbreak of infections at the club.

Spurs asked for the game to be rearranged so they could instead play their Europa Conference League group decider against Rennes, which they missed out on last week.

The decision comes just days after Manchester United’s request for a postponement of their match with Brentford was granted, leading to questions surrounding the specific requirements needed for a match to be moved.

English football’s top flight recorded its record number of positive Covid-19 cases earlier this week, with 42 players and officials contracting the virus, which is the highest number since testing began.

Although Leicester admit their missing players are not all out with Covid-19 infections, Rodgers says the knock-on effect of the virus is causing his team major issues.

“There was a big doubt for the game against Newcastle of Sunday, but for the greater good of the game and for the supporters it went ahead,” he said.

“But since then we have picked up more injuries. They are not Covid-related but they are because players are picking up injuries because we can’t rotate the team and the squad because of the number of players we already have out.”

With an intense schedule in full flow due to the festive fixture pile-up, Rodgers says things are “extremely challenging” and wants to see more consistency in decision making from the Premier League.

It is all a bit disappointing.

“We have always tried to respect the competition and again that is what we will do. But I’m sure there will have been games called off with less players than we have unavailable. It would be nice if there was a bit more clarity around the issue of how many players need to be unavailable” he said.

The Premier League says it is treating each individual case differently and taking medical advice into consideration before allowing a game to be postponed.

As for Tottenham, they are also thinking of the impact their recent problems could have on their European campaign.

Manager Antonio Conte says his players “deserve to play” their Europa Conference League match with Rennes as they try to progress to the next round of the competition.

The game was due to take place in London last Thursday, and Spurs have even offered to travel to France in order to make the fixture happen.

Conte is adamant that more needs to be done to help clubs through this difficult period, saying: “It’s not fair we have to pay for a situation that isn’t our fault. I understand if we did something wrong but in this way, for the club, the players, the staff, it’s very difficult to understand what is happening.”

