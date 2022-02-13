West Ham United saw their top four hopes take a blow as they could only muster a 2-2 draw against a dogged Leicester City.

In a game with few clear-cut chances, the Foxes came from behind to cancel out Jarrod Bowen's opener, with goals from Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira which they thought would be enough to give Brendan Rodgers' side a much-needed three points, but Craig Dawson's goal in the dying embers snatched a point for the Hammers.

It was a match that ebbed and flowed: both sides had their spells of possession, but neither really found their shooting boots.

Bowen continued his purple patch of form in front of goal to put the visitors ahead on ten minutes, latching onto a searching Issa Diop pass in behind as he fired beyond Kasper Schmeichel, leaving Daniel Amartey and James Justin in his wake.

But the Hammers wouldn't capitalise on their early dominance; they let the hosts back into the game as James Maddison and Harvey Barnes grew into the encounter as the prime creators, although it was the returning Belgian Tielemans who hauled the home side level on the stroke of half time, putting speculation about his new contract to the back of his mind as he sent Lukasz Fabianski the wrong way from the spot. Aaron Cresswell had been adjudged to have handled a Maddison corner to give away the penalty, and the visitors' refusal to turn up the heat in the earlier exchanges had cost them.

Pereira popped up with just over half an hour to play; Barnes again a threat down the left as he was picked out by Maddison with a neat cross-field pass, and the left winger had the vision and accuracy to dink one to the far stick for his Portuguese right-back to attack, striking into the top corner giving Fabianski no chance.

David Moyes' men kept knocking on the door as their supporters in the away end roared them on, and it was last-gasp saloon for them as Dawson bundled in from the corner as Rodgers' woes from set pieces continued. The spoils are shared, which helps neither side.

TALKING POINT - SET PIECES AGAIN THE SET BACK

They could taste the win, but old habits stole them away from Leicester's clutches at the death.

West Ham were the worst opposition to face when it came to late goals and set plays, and so it would prove, as a delicious corner from Bowen was bundled in off Dawson, with Kasper Schmeichel crowded out and hemmed inside his own goalmouth, unable to deal with the cross.

It was harsh on Leicester who had the better of an open game, but West Ham showed resilience, refusing to give up, and they added to their tally of goals in the final quarter of games, taking them to 11 for the season.

The most important stat of all will be that they stay in the top four for now, one point ahead of Manchester United still.

PLAYER RATINGS

Leicester: Schmeichel 6, Pereira 7, Amartey 5, Soyuncu 6, Justin 6, Ndidi 7, Tielemans 7, Dewsbury-Hall 7, Barnes 8, Daka 6, Maddison 7, Thomas 6, Lookman 6, Vestegaard 6.

West Ham: Fabianski 6, Coufal 5, Dawson 6, Diop 6, Cresswell 6, Rice 6, Soucek 6, Fornals 6, Lanzini 6, Bowen 7, Antonio 5, Fredericks 6, Vlasic 6, Benrahma 6.

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARVEY BARNES, LEICESTER

Poor in the first 45, but he really grew into the game after the interval.

He had Vladimir Coufal on toast in the one-on-one, and he played big parts in both goals, winning the initial corner for the first, and providing the cross for Ricardo's strike.

He was tricky in the dribble and hard-working in and out of possession, and he was a constant thorn in the side of the Hammers as he drifted inside.

He had a good rapport with James Justin down the left and did his part defensively; tracking Coufal when he had to, stopping the cross in towards the dangerous Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek.

A near-complete performance from a man who is desperately unlucky not to be in the England set-up.

KEY MOMENTS

10': GOALLLL!!! What a finish, what a start! Jarrod Bowen's purple patch continues, as he raced in behind from Diop's ranging pass, and he drags it beyond Schemichel into the far corner.

44': PENALTY! The Maddison delivery is adjudged to have been handled at the near post by Cresswell, and the referee has no hesitation! // GOALLLL!!!! Leicester are level, and it's Youri Tielemans! On the stroke of half time, their pressure has paid off.

56': SO CLOSE! Barnes does really well down the left and beats Coufal easily with the stepover, and he drills it across the goalmouth where the sliding Daka is just evaded by the travelling ball!

57': GOALLL!!! There it is, Leicester have come from behind, and it's Ricardo Pereira! Barnes is involved again with a dinked assist, having been worked out nicely to the left from Maddison, and the right-back attacked the cross and nods past Fabianski, who is stood still!

90': GOALLL!!!! There it is! The equaliser, and it's Craig Dawson who's got it from the corner! 2-2!

KEY STAT

