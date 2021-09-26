Gary Neville has questioned the form of Tottenham pair Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, suggesting they are acting like “they’ve had their balloons burst at a party.”

Son scored a late consolation, but he looked off the pace - while Kane’s body language was not great in a game he passed up a couple of decent chances.

Premier League Opinion: The balance of power has shifted again in north London 2 HOURS AGO

After a perfect start in August which yielded the manager of the month for Nuno Espirito Santo, Spurs have lost three on the spin in the Premier League.

In his role as an analyst on Sky Sports, Neville said he feels something is not right with Kane and Son.

“He (Kane) doesn’t look happy,” Neville said.

The balls played up to him were long punts, (but) Harry doesn’t look himself in terms of his body language.

Kane failed to secure a move away from Tottenham in the summer, with Manchester City waiting in the wings, and Neville feels there is a hangover for the forward.

“He looks like he’s still carrying over the situation from the summer,” Neville said. “He could’ve still had two or three goals today and a penalty. There’s still a contribution, but he’s just not himself.

“Neither is Son (looking happy), I’m not just singling out Kane. Son and Kane look like they’ve had their balloons burst at a party as a kid. That’s what it looks like.

“They’re two big players for Spurs. They have to make the difference when things are going bad.”

Premier League ‘It’s my responsibility’ – Nuno takes blame for derby defeat 3 HOURS AGO