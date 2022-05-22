Arsenal v Everton live updates - latest Premier League score as Gunners lead but lset to miss out on top 4!

Premier League / Matchday 38
Emirates Stadium / 22.05.2022
REPORT
Thanks for joining us. The full report will follow shortly.
Arsenal hit five to crush Everton but miss out on Champions League spot to Tottenham
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL-TIME: ARSENAL 5-1 EVERTON
A fantastic performance by Arsenal results in a rout against Everton, but the Gunners will still finish 5th.
90'
THREE ADDED MINUTES
85'
JUST WIDE!
Lacazette opens up the angle for himself just outside the box and opts to try and bend one into the bottom corner, but it goes narrowly wide of the post.
82'
OVER!
Calvert-Lewin tries to go for the spectacular from distance, but his effort sails well over the bar.
81'
Arsenal
Goal
Martin Ødegaard
Arsenal
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots2
Fouls1
GOALLLL! ARSENAL HAVE FIVE!
What a goal by Martin Odegaard! He receives the ball from Pepe before running into the box and placing an effort into the bottom corner. A fantastic finish.
78'
Arsenal
ARSENAL CHANGE
Saka is also replaced by Pepe for Arsenal.
Off
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
Assists1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
Wide2
On
Nicolas Pépé
Arsenal
77'
Everton
EVERTON MAKE FINAL CHANGE
Youngster Issac Price replaces Tom Davies.
Off
Tom Davies
Everton
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
On
Isaac Price
Everton
74'
SAVE!
Lokonga tiries to catch out Begovic at his near post with an effort from the left-side of the box, but the Everton goalkeeper tips it away for a corner.
69'
YELLOW CARD
Tom Davies is booked for simulation.
Yellow card
Tom Davies
Everton
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
67'
Arsenal
ARSENAL MAKE SECOND CHANGE
Lacazette replaces Nketiah for Arsenal, will this be the Frenchman's final time in a red shirt?
Off
Eddie Nketiah
Arsenal
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
On
Alexandre Lacazette
Arsenal
67'
Everton
EVERTON CHANGE
Alli is replaced by Gordon for Everton, as Frank Lampard makes his second change.
Off
Dele Alli
Everton
On
Anthony Gordon
Everton
63'
ARSENAL CHANGE
Mikel Arteta makes his first change of the afternoon as Lokonga replaces Xhaka in midfield.
Off
Granit Xhaka
Arsenal
On target1
Free Kicks1
On
Albert Sambi Lokonga
Arsenal
59'
Arsenal
Goal
Gabriel
Arsenal
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
GOALLLL! ARSENAL HAVE FOUR!
Gabriel now gets into the act for the Gunners, and once again it comes from a corner!
The initial delivery from Saka is headed clear to the path of Cedric on the outside of the box. He goes for the strike, but it takes a deflection off an Everton defender and falls to the feet of Gabriel ahead of him, and the defender finishes well beyond Begovic from close range.
56'
Goal
Cédric Soares
Arsenal
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots2
Fouls against1
GOALLL! ARSENAL HAVE ANOTHER
Cedric gets in on the act!
The defender hits a fantastic effort from inside the box into the top corner after Saka plays his corner short to the full-back! Great finish!
54'
OVER!
Tavares has a go at goal but it sails well over the bar! The full-back wins the ball back from Davies and drives forward into the box in a central position. He hits one with his right foot but, it goes over the bar.
51'
COMES TO NOTHING
Odegaard raids down the right and works a low cross into the box, but Everton scramble it clear before Nketiah can get there.
The energy of the game so far in this second half has seen a notable drop off.
45'
SECOND HALF
We are back underway here at the Emirates Stadium!
End of 1st Half
45+4'
HALF-TIME: ARSENAL 2-1 EVERTON
Everton turn the game on its head with a goal before half-time, but in truth, Arsenal have been far the better side here at the Emirates Stadium.
However, despite winning, as it currently stands, the Gunners are missing out on the top four.
