Premier League / Matchday 36
Emirates Stadium / 08.05.2022
Arsenal vs Leeds LIVE Premier League updates - Mikel Arteta's side looking to strengthen place in top four while visitors need win to ease relegation fears
14'
ARSENAL ATTACK AGAIN
They target the flanks again, Cedric's cross is sent to the near post but this time Leeds manage to make the clearance.
12'
GOAL UPDATE FROM LEICESTER
However, it's not all bad for Leeds. Leicester have drawn level with relegation-threatened Everton. It's now 1-1 - Daka scored the goal.
11'
LEEDS' FRAGILE DEFENCE EXPOSED AGAIN
That was the 74th goal Leeds had conceded this season. Eye-watering. If they go down this season, it'll be because of their woeful defensive record.
10'
GOAL! ARSENAL 2-0 LEEDS (EDDIE NKETIAH)
A double from Nketiah! Arsenal are running away with this!
Martinelli drives to the byline, riding a couple of tackles en route, and he looks up and pulls it back for Nketiah. It's an instinctive first-time finish from the striker and Arsenal double their lead.
8'
JOY FOR ARSENAL
From Arsenal's point of view, if there were any nerves inside the Emirates that early goal will certainly have eased them, Nketiah scoring against the club he was on loan at just a couple of years ago.
7'
AS THINGS STAND
There's an awful long way to go, of course, but as it stands Leeds are in the bottom three. It's the worst possible start for Jesse Marsch's side.
6'
GOAL UPDATE FROM LEICESTER
As if things couldn't get any worse for Leeds, news is filtering through that Everton have taken the lead at Leicester, Mykolenko scoring the goal.
5'
Goal
Eddie Nketiah
Arsenal
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! ARSENAL 1-0 LEEDS (EDDIE NKETIAH)
Arsenal lead! A huge mistake by Leeds' goalkeeper Meslier is punished!
Receiving a back pass from Ayling, he takes a heavy first touch and Nketiah is immediately on his case, sliding the ball into the back of the net - it's a gift!
3'
EARLY WARNING
The set-piece, swung in by Odegaard, comes to nothing but that is an early warning from the Gunners. Firpo will have his hands full trying to deal with Saka this afternoon.
2'
FREE-KICK!
Arsenal win a free-kick in a dangerous area as early as the second minute. Saka got the wrong side of Firpo on the right flank and the Leeds full-back felt he had to take him down.
1'
WE'RE UNDERWAY!
Leeds get the ball moving at the Emirates.
13:55
FIVE MINUTES UNTIL KICK-OFF!
It's Arsenal versus Leeds in a huge afternoon in the Premier League. It's LIVE and it's NEXT!
13:50
PRE-MATCH STAT
Arsenal have won their last three games against Leeds in all competitions, last beating them in four in a row between November 1936 and April 1938.
13:45
KALVIN PHILLIPS - 'WE CAN ONLY WORRY ABOUT OURSELVES'
Speaking to the official Leeds United website, the key midfielder said: “You’ve got a lot of people who focus on other teams, but we will just focus on ourselves to try and get better. Hopefully we can do everything we can to get the points on the board.
“He’s [Marsch] always been positive, the first day he walked through the door he was very positive and that’s all he has been since he has come in.
“He’s just wanted to push us to try and understand the tactics and the way he’s wanted us to play, and be positive about everything we do and I think we are doing that.”
Image credit: Getty Images
13:40
ARTETA HAS HIS SAY
"It's a lot to play for and obviously, the situation that they are in, they are going to show how much they want to get out of that zone as quickly as possible," Arteta said of Leeds.
"For us, this is the defining moment of the season after everything we've done so we want to capitalise on what we've done in the last nine or 10 months."
Image credit: Getty Images
13:35
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
Victory for Arsenal would move them four points clear of Tottenham in fifth with just three games left ahead of Thursday night's North London derby. A win would also move them to within a point of third-placed Chelsea, as the race for a Champions League spot really heats up.
Leeds start the day just two points above 18th-placed Everton, who are away at Leicester this afternoon and have a game in hand over Jesse Marsch's side. Should Leeds pull off a surprise result and win this afternoon, they could be five points above the Toffees. That's the best case scenario for the Whites; they dare not think about the worst.
13:30
DID YOU KNOW?
Leeds have never beaten Arsenal at the Emirates in all competitions in five attempts (D1 L4) - in their entire history, they've only played more games at Brighton's AMEX Stadium (eight) without winning.
13:25
THREE CHANGES FOR LEEDS
Joe Gelhardt spearheads Leeds' attack and he's one of three changes from the side that lost 4-0 to Manchester City, with Daniel James and Diego Llorente coming in for Pascal Struijk and Rodrigo.
The Leeds players are wearing t-shirts paying tribute to Stuart Dallas who broke his leg in the defeat to the Citizens.
13:20
ONE CHANGE FOR ARSENAL
Arteta makes just the one change from the Arsenal side that won 2-1 at West Ham last time out, with Cedric Soares coming in for Nuno Tavares at left-back.
Ben White misses out again with a hamstring problem, but Takehiro Tomiyasu is fit enough to keep his place and Eddie Nketiah leads the attack.
13:16
LEEDS TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Firpo, Phillips, Klich, Raphinha, James, Harrison, Gelhardt.
Subs: Klaesson, Rodrigo, Struijk, Bate, Hjelde, Cresswell, Greenwood, Shackleton, Gray.