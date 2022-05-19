Premier League / Matchday 18
Villa Park / 19.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/aston-villa/teamcenter.shtml
Aston Villa
Completed
1
1
1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/burnley/teamcenter.shtml
Burnley
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates

Aston Villa vs Burnley as it happened - visitors claim crucial point to move out of bottom three

Alex Livie
By
Alex Livie
Updated 19/05/2022 at 21:20 GMT
Burnley grab precious point at Villa with Barnes penalty
-
YOUR MAN OF THE MATCH
End of 2nd Half
FT
Live comment icon
FULL TIME: ASTON VILLA 1-1 BURNLEY
A huge point for Burnley is secured! They will head into Sunday's final game of the season at home to Newcastle knowing their fate is still in their own hands. A victory will guarantee their top-flight status, perhaps even a point as long as Leeds fail to beat Brentford.
90'+6
STILL PLAYING!
Into the sixth minute of four added on but 10-man Burnley are still holding on.
90'+1
Live comment icon
RED CARD!
Lowton is shown a straight red for a reckless challenge on Chambers! That means he'll miss the final game of the season.
Matthew Lowton
Red card
Matthew Lowton
Burnley
Burnley
Fouls1
Red Cards1
90'
Live comment icon
FOUR MINUTES ADDED ON!
90'
Live comment icon
ANOTHER SAVE FROM POPE!
Cash is unmarked inside the penalty area but there's no way past Pope, who is having another fine night in goal for Burnley!
88'
VILLA PUSHING
After that huge Burnley chance, it's back to wave after wave of Villa attack as Pope holds quick-fire efforts from McGinn and Coutinho.
86'
Live comment icon
ALMOST A BURNLEY WINNER!
Mings to the rescue! Agony for Burnley! Roberts has a shot blocked at the near post, he tees up Weghorst whose goalbound shot is blocked by Mings!
85'
Live comment icon
BURNLEY SUB
Cornet is replaced by defender Lowton, a sure sign that the visitors are happy to take the point.
Maxwel Cornet
Off
Maxwel Cornet
Burnley
Burnley
Fouls against1
Wide1
Corners4
Matthew Lowton
On
Matthew Lowton
Burnley
Burnley
80'
Live comment icon
FINE SAVE!
Burnley are indebted to Pope as he somehow keeps out Traore's bullet header out with a brilliant reflex save!
79'
Live comment icon
BURNLEY SUB
McNeil makes way for Lennon.
Dwight McNeil
Off
Dwight McNeil
Burnley
Burnley
Blocked Shots1
Fouls3
Fouls against1
Free Kicks3
Aaron Lennon
On
Aaron Lennon
Burnley
Burnley
79'
Live comment icon
CLOSE!
Ings almost scores with his first touch! McGinn tees up the Villa forward with a shot from 25 yards and I tell you what it's not far wide of the far post.
78'
Live comment icon
VILLA SUB
Former Burnley forward Ings replaces Watkins.
Ollie Watkins
Off
Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
Danny Ings
On
Danny Ings
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
77'
AS IT STANDS
16th - Everton - 39 points
17th - Burnley - 35 points
18th - Leeds - 35 points
75'
VILLA PRESSURE
Burnley are holding on as Pope tips a Watkins shot over the bar. From the resulting set-piece, Traore volleys wide.
73'
GOAL UPDATE - EVERTON ARE AHEAD!
Calvert-Lewin has put Everton in front, it's now 3-2 and if they can hang on the Toffees' top-flight status will be secure tonight.
72'
Live comment icon
VILLA SUB
Coutinho is also on to give the hosts fresh impetus. He replaces Ramsey.
Jacob Ramsey
Off
Jacob Ramsey
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against4
Corners1
Philippe Coutinho
On
Philippe Coutinho
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
72'
Live comment icon
BURNLEY SUB
Needing a spark, Weghorst comes on for Barnes.
Ashley Barnes
Off
Ashley Barnes
Burnley
Burnley
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Wout Weghorst
On
Wout Weghorst
Burnley
Burnley
71'
Live comment icon
NO PENALTY!
After a lengthy check, the decision is not overturned and Burnley will not be getting their penalty.