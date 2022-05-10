Premier League live: updates of Aston Villa v Liverpool

Premier League / Matchday 33
Villa Park / 10.05.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+6'
FULL TIME
Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool
The title race is still on. Over to you, Man City.
90+2'
LIVERPOOL CLOSE TO A BIG WIN
Keita is fine. The visitors have broken up the play in stoppage time and not allowed Villa to build up any steam. It looks to be all over.
90'
FOUR MINUTES ADDED
Keita is down. Liverpool know how long they have to hang on for now.
88'
A NERVY FINALE FOR KLOPP AND CO
Liverpool have been the better side in this second half but Villa have been dangerous on the break in the last 10 minutes. Can van Dijk and his teammates see this through for a vital three points?
86'
VILLA GOAL CHALKED OFF
Ings rifles in a stunning low strike from the right of the area - but the flag is up for offside. Some finish though!
Liverpool fans can breathe again!
85'
ASTON VILLA CHANCE
Ings threatens on the right side of the area. He wriggles free and lashes in a shot from a narrow angle that Alisson beats out. It could go anywhere but doesn't quite fall for Chukwuemeka inside the six-yard box.
84'
CLOSE!
Keita lets fly from a half-cleared corner but sees his 30-yard strike fade just wide.
82'
VILLA CHANGE
Watkins off, Traore on.
Off
Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
On target1
On
Bertrand Traoré
Aston Villa
81'
AS IT STANDS
Liverpool will move level with Man City on 83 points having played 36 games to City's 35. The Citizens have a better goal difference of +3.
79'
77'
76'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Matip meets a left-wing corner but heads straight at Martinez.
75'
OFF THE LINE
Villa are at sixes and sevens in their own area. It falls for Mane who hits an improvised shot towards the far corner that Cash nods off the line.
73'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Salah on for Diaz.
Off
Luis Díaz
Liverpool
Assists1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
Offsides1
On
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
72'
VIDEO: MANE PUTS THE TITLE CHASERS IN FRONT
How big could that goal be in the context of the title?
71'
ASTON VILLA CHANGE
Buendia on for Coutinho
Off
Philippe Coutinho
Aston Villa
Fouls1
Fouls against3
Wide1
Offsides1
On
Emiliano Buendia
Aston Villa
69'
ASTON VILLA CHANCE
Ings races through on Alisson but can't tuck a low shot beyond the advancing keeper. A big, big save for the visitors!
68'
DID YOU KNOW?
Mane has now scored 9 goals in his 10 career appearances against Villa with 5 coming in 6 Liverpool outings.
67'
MAIN MAN-E
The forward's 22nd goal of the season puts them in charge for the first time in the contest.