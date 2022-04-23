Premier League / Matchday 34
Brentford Community Stadium / 23.04.2022
BRENTFORD V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR: CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN RETURNS TO FACE HIS FORMER CLUB AS TOTTENHAM EYE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PLACE
20:17
ERIKSEN OPENED UP ABOUT HIS RETURN TO FOOTBALL
The Dane was one of the best players on the pitch today.
90+3'
GAME OVER
Spurs blunted at Brentford, but it could have been a lot worse after Toney struck the post twice
90+2'
KANE CLOSE WITH VOLLEY
Kane meets a Kulusevski cross with an overhead kick, and the ball falls just wide of Raya's far post. SO CLOSE!
19:50
REPORT
It was a game of few chances, that could bare great significance on the top four come the end of the season.
Read the report of the occasion here.
Tottenham dealt Champions League blow after Brentford draw
88'
RIGHT AT RAYA
Son's delivery floats into the hands of the Spanish keeper. Chance wasted.
87'
TOTTENHAM FREE KICK
Moura is pulled back by Sorensen, who gets a yellow card, and Spurs have a free kick in a great position.
80'
MORE SPURS POSSESSION
Spurs are piling on the pressure now but still no shot on target to show for their efforts.
77'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR BRENTFORD
Ghoddos is replaced by Wissa and former Arsenal academy man Da Silva comes on for Jensen
KANE'S DEFENSIVE INSTINCTS KICKED IN
73'
SANCHEZ ON FOR SESSEGNON
The Spurs full back was ineffective on his return to the side.
70'
BREAK IN PLAY
A clash between Romero and Toney stops the game. Both players taking on some fluids and some instructions.
67'
SPURS CHANCE
Spurs have their own headed opportunity from a corner but Bentancur's effort is over.
65'
OFF THE LINE
Kane heads off the line to prevent a Brentford goal. Lloris made the initial save and the ball was crossed in and headed away by Kane.
63'
ERIKSEN CHANCE
Erikson takes on a left footed shot from 30 yards that arrows wide. But guess what... it takes a deflection and goes out for ANOTHER CORNER.
61'
BRENTFORD FREE KICK
Corner number 11 for Brentford, and the Bees need to start taking some of these chances. Eriksen's deep cross is cleared but a tangle between Toney and Kulusevski on the edge of the box gives Brentford a free kick in shooting range...
It's hit strait into the Tottenham wall by Erikson.
56'
BRENTFORD CORNER
Henry beats Emerson and makes his way into the box, but Romero tackles the full back, with the ball going out for a corner.
Eriksen subsequent set piece is eventually cleared by Spurs.
54'
MORE LIKE IT FROM SPURS
Emerson crosses a low ball from the right to Kane, whose shot is blocked eaily.
However it feels more like a contest now.
53'
SUSTAINED SPURS PRESSURE
It's Spurs' turn to have a series of corners, but Brentford clear their lines comfortably.
50'
KANE SHOOTS OVER
Romero feed Kane who rolls Jansson on the edge of the box, but his shot is deflected over the bar for a corner.
48'
LLORIS TACKLES TONEY
Toney runs onto an aerial through ball but is unaware that the Spurs keeper is galloping out to meet him.
Lloris kicks the ball out of play rather unconventionally, before clattering into the striker.