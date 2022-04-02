Premier League / Matchday 31
Turf Moor / 02.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/burnley/teamcenter.shtml
Burnley
Completed
0
2
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
    Burnley - Manchester City

    Highlights

    Burnley
    Manchester City

    Statistics

    Burnley logo
    Burnley jersey
    Burnley
    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City jersey
    Manchester City
    0

    Goals

    2
    22%
    Possession
    78%
    1
    Corners
    8
    7
    Free kicks
    16
    5
    Offside
    1

    Lineups

    Burnley jersey
    Burnley
    4-5-1
    Manchester City jersey
    Manchester City
    4-3-3
    Burnley jersey
    Burnley
    4-5-1
    Manchester City jersey
    Manchester City
    4-3-3
    Burnley logo
    Burnley
    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City
    Scorers
      Cards
        Substitutions

        Table

        TeamsPWDLPts
        1
        Manchester CityMCI
        		30234373
        2
        LiverpoolLIV
        		30226272
        3
        ChelseaCHE
        		29178459
        4
        ArsenalARS
        		28173854
        5
        Tottenham HotspurTOT
        		291631051
        19
        BurnleyBUR
        		283121321
