CHELSEA V ARSENAL - LONDON DERBY WITH TOP-FOUR POSITIONS AT STAKE
4'
JAMES PUTS A DANGEROUS FREE KICK INTO THE BOX
Ramsdale pushes the ball behind for a goal kick.
1'
ARSENAL GET THE GAME UNDERWAY
19:39
CHELSEA FAVOURITES TO WIN
There may be more on the game for Arsenal but the Blues are odds-on at 4/5 to win, with Arsenal 10/3 and the draw 5/2.
19:32
FOUR NEW BLUES IN STARTING XI FROM SEMI-FINAL
After the 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday, Thomas Tuchel has brought Sarr into the starting linup for Rudiger, Jorginho and Kovacic are replaced by Kante and Loftus-Cheek and, of course, Lukaku is in up front for Havertz.
19:22
THREE CHANGES FOR GUNNERS
Mikel Arteta has made three changes from the side which lost at Southampton, with Smith Rowe starting instead of Martinelli, Elneny playing rather than Lokonga and Holding coming in for Cedric at right back.
19:12
CHELSEA WON FIRST MEETING THIS SEASON
Reece James set up a goal for Romelu Lukaku and scored himself in the Blues' 2-0 victory at the Emirates.
19:02
GUNNERS NEED WIN TO GET PARITY WITH SPURS
Three consecutive defeats have Arsenal behind their North London rivals but a win will see them level on points with Spurs, albeit behind on goal difference. Although Chelsea look secure five points clear of Tottenham, a defeat will open the door slightly to them both sliding out of Champions League qualification.
18:52
NKETIAH UP FRONT FOR GUNNERS
The youngster is Arsenal's spearhead with Lacazette and Martinelli on the bench.
18:50
LUKAKU STARTS FOR CHELSEA
The big man back in the line-up with Havertz on the bench.