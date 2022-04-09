Premier League / Matchday 32
Goodison Park / 09.04.2022
Live
Everton - Manchester United
Live commentary
End of 1st Half
45'+1
HALF TIME:
Gordon's deflected strike has given Everton a vital lead.
United have had their chances, Pickford made 2 good saves from Rashford, but their levels have dropped after conceding.
45'
EVERTON CORNER:
We will have 1 added minute.
Mykolenko's cross is blocked for a corner. The delivery is punched away by De Gea.
43'
UNITED CORNER:
The cross floated in towards Ronaldo is headed over.
Telles' corner is a terrible one and is cleared at the near post.
