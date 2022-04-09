Premier League / Matchday 32
Goodison Park / 09.04.2022
Everton
Half-time
1
0
Manchester United
    Everton - Manchester United

    Live commentary

    End of 1st Half
    45'+1
    HALF TIME:
    Gordon's deflected strike has given Everton a vital lead.
    United have had their chances, Pickford made 2 good saves from Rashford, but their levels have dropped after conceding.
    45'
    EVERTON CORNER:
    We will have 1 added minute.
    Mykolenko's cross is blocked for a corner. The delivery is punched away by De Gea.
    43'
    UNITED CORNER:

    The cross floated in towards Ronaldo is headed over.
    Telles' corner is a terrible one and is cleared at the near post.
