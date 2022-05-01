Advertisement
Everton vs Chelsea LIVE Premier League updates - Vital game for relegation-threatened Toffees, as Blues look to consolidate top-four spot
13:35
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
Everton start the day five points adrift of safety after Burnley beat Watford 2-1 yesterday. However, they have two games in hand over the Clarets and Leeds, both of whom are locked on 34 points.
Bidding for a top-four spot, Chelsea are eight points above fifth-place Tottenham with just five games remaining. Victory today would all but ensure their entry into next season's Champions League.
13:30
RECENT HISTORY FAVOURS TOFFEES
Everton have won each of their last three Premier League home games against Chelsea, last winning four consecutively against them at Goodison Park between 1970 and 1973.
13:25
LAMPARD ON STAYING POSITIVE
"We have to have a real strong belief," Lampard told Sky Sports, as Everton face the very real prospect of dropping out of the top-flight for the first time in 68 years.
"When times are difficult in terms of results and position, it's important you remain positive and have a belief about what you can do here and that maybe things will go in our favour. We need to keep working towards that."
Image credit: Getty Images
13:20
TUCHEL ON BLUES HERO LAMPARD
"He sent me a very kind and respectful message after I took over at Chelsea, which meant a lot to me because I was a huge fan of him as a player and he is - and will remain - a legend at our club. This is absolutely sure and a given," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website.
"I was very happy when he wrote me this very gentleman-like message. We didn’t have the chance to go out and have lunch, then he took the chance to take charge of Everton and he took Joe Edwards [assistant coach] away from us, so we were not so happy with that!"
Image credit: Eurosport
13:15
ONE CHANGE FOR CHELSEA
Just the one change from the Chelsea side held to a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Thursday as Thomas Tuchel brings in Ruben Loftus-Cheek for N'Golo Kante.
13:10
TWO CHANGES FOR EVERTON
Frank Lampard - coming up against his beloved Chelsea, of course - makes two changes from the Everton side that lost to Liverpool 2-0 last Sunday. Mason Holgate comes in for Michael Keane in defence and Fabian Delph replaces Allan in midfield.
13:05
THE TEAMS
Everton XI: Pickford, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko, Coleman, Delph, Doucoure, Gray, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison.. subs: Begovic, Kenny, Keane, Allan, Calvert-Lewin, Davies, Branthwaite, Rondon, Alli.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Silva, Azpilicueta, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Havertz, Werner.. subs: Kepa, Kovacic, Lukaku, Pulisic, Chalobah, Niguez, Ziyech, Kenedy, Sarr.
13:00
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of the Premier League game between relegation-threatened Everton and Chelsea, who are hoping to consolidate their place in the top-four.
Games are running out for the Toffees to save their top-flight status and today, if not a must-win, is certainly a must-not-lose.
Let's grab the team news ahead of this 14:00 BST kick-off!