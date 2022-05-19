Premier League / Matchday 33
Goodison Park / 19.05.2022
Everton v Crystal Palace live updates - latest Premier League score as Everton come back from two-goals down!
MATCH REPORT
Thanks for joining us this evening. Full report to come soon!
Everton roar back from two down to beat Palace and stay in Premier League
End of 2nd Half
90+7'
FULL-TIME: EVERTON 3-2 PALACE
EVERTON HAVE SECURED SURVIVAL!
What a dramatic comeback at Goodison Park!
Image credit: Getty Images
90+3'
EVERTON DROP DEEP!
The Toffees need to hold on here! Palace go long as Anderson looks for Benteke. The Belgian nods it down but he slips at the vital moment!
89'
EVERTON CHANGE
Richarlison is replaced by Kenny. There will be seven added minutes.
Off
Richarlison
Everton
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
On
Jonjoe Kenny
Everton
85'
Goal
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Everton
Goals1
On target1
GOALLLLL! EVERTON HAVE THE LEAD!
Unbelievable scenes here at Goodison as Dominic Calvert Lewin heads Everton into the lead! Is that their survival secured?
Gray's free-kick delivery is headed in at the back post!
After a small pitch invasion, the game is stopped temporarily.
82'
Everton
Yellow card
Abdoulaye Doucouré
Everton
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
80'
PALACE CHANGE
Benteke replaces Mateta for Palace.
Off
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crystal Palace
Goals1
On target2
On
Christian Benteke
Crystal Palace
77'
OFFSIDE!
Zaha is kicking himself that he drifted offside mid-move there!
He is played in with a through ball on the left, and the Palace talisman then cuts inside to have a shot with his right foot, but Coleman puts his body on the line to make the block!
However, the flag then goes up!
75'
Goal
Richarlison
Everton
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
GOALLLL! EVERTON HAVE LEVELLED IT!
What a crucial goal for Everton!
It initially comes from a cross from the right by Coleman, and he finds Alli at the far post. He then flashes the ball across the box, and it comes off Andersen into the path of Richarlison, and he bundles it into the far corner!
74'
PALACE CHANGE
Gallagher replaces Schlupp for Palace.
Off
Jeffrey Schlupp
Crystal Palace
On target1
Fouls against2
Wide1
On
Conor Gallagher
Crystal Palace
69'
EASY SAVE FOR BUTLAND
A corner from the right for Everton comes in, and the home side recycle the ball at the second attempt. It sees Doucoure line up a shot from the edge of the area, but it is comfortable for Butland in the Palace goal.
69'
YELLOW CARD
Wilf Zaha is now booked for Palace as he clips the heels of Dele Alli.
Yellow card
Wilfried Zaha
Crystal Palace
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
67'
YELLOW CARD
Michael Keane is booked for Everton. He catches Eze with a challenge in the centre of the park.
Moments before, Calvert-Lewin put in a bad challenge on Clyne similar to Ayew's in the first-half, but the striker gets away without getting a booking.
Yellow card
Michael Keane
Everton
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
63'
BIG SAVE FROM PICKFORD!
That could've been game, set and match for Palace, but Pickford makes a big stop with his feet to deny Mateta from inside the box!
Eze does brilliantly again, and picks the ball up in the right half-space before driving with it down the centre towards the edge of the box.
He then tees up Mateta for the shot to his left, but the save is made!
62'
SCRAMBLED CLEAR!
Richarlison does brilliantly to send a cross to the back post for Calvert-Lewin to attack, but Palace just about scramble the ball clear! The Eagles are living dangerously right now, and they do have a habit of blowing leads this season.
61'
EVERTON CHANGE
Demarai Grey replaces Anthony Gordon for Everton.
Off
Anthony Gordon
Everton
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
Corners1
On
Demarai Gray
Everton
59'
RESULTS ELSEWHERE
Burnley have been pegged back immediately at Villa Park as Aston Villa have equalised! That now means Everton go back ahead of Burnley in the table as it stands.
57'
CRYSTAL PALACE CHANGE
Will Hughes is replaced by Luka Milivojevic for Palace.
Off
Will Hughes
Crystal Palace
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Free Kicks1
On
Luka Milivojevic
Crystal Palace
55'
RESULTS ELSEWHERE
Meanwhile at Villa Park, Burnley have gone in front, and as it stands, the Clarets move ahead of Everton in the table!
Ashley Barnes has scored a penalty for Mike Jackson's side to give them a precious advantage.
54'
Goal
Michael Keane
Everton
Goals1
On target1
GOALLLL! EVERTON HAVE ONE BACK!
Just what Everton needed! Michael Keane finishes well from inside the box into the bottom corner, latching onto Holgate's flick-on at the back post from a deep free-kick that came in from deep on the left by Mykolenko.