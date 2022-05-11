Premier League / Matchday 33
Elland Road / 11.05.2022
1
Leeds United
Completed
0
3
Chelsea
    FT: LEEDS 0-3 CHELSEA - PREMIER LEAGUE RESULT AS VISITORS GO WITHIN A POINT OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUALIFICATION

    Ibrahim Mustapha
    By
    Ibrahim Mustapha
    Updated 11/05/2022 at 20:26 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    FULL-TIME!
    FT: LEEDS 0-3 CHELSEA
    Chelsea go eight points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham with a 3-0 win over 10-man Leeds to virtually seal Champions League qualification next season. . For Leeds, the result means Jesse Marsch's team remain in the relegation zone in 18th on 34 points.
    Chelsea close in on Champions League place leaving 10-man Leeds deep in relegation trouble
    90+2'
    LEEDS FANS STILL SINGING
    The Leeds fans have been in excellent spirits all evening as they sing "we all love Leeds" but they will be concerned about their perilous position with only two games left to play against Brighton and Brentford.
    90'
    THREE MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
    89'
    MOUNT SHOOTS
    But he curls his right-footed effort wide. He has had an excellent game tonight.
    88'
    CHELSEA KEEP COMING FORWARD
    Leeds have still not had a shot on target tonight. Defeat tonight means Jesse Marsch's team remain in the relegation zone in 18th on 34 points.
    85'
    ZIYECH CURLS A SHOT ON GOAL
    But it flies wide of Meslier's right post.
    84'
    KOCH HEADS OVER
    Koch really has to stretch for a cross into the box and he heads over the bar.
    83'
    GOAL! LUKAKU FINALLY SCORES!
    He deserved that! Chelsea are well on their way to securing Champions League footall. Llorente loses the ball and Loftus-Cheek lays it off to Ziyech. He feeds it to Lukaku and he eventually is able to get control of the ball and fires into the top corner.
    80'
    STILL NO GOAL FOR LUKAKU... YET
    Alonso squares across for Lukaku but his shot takes a deflection off Cooper and flies out for a corner.
    78'
    RAPHINHA NOW OFF
    Gelhardt takes his place.
    78'
    SUBS FOR CHELSEA
    Azpilicueta and Ziyech come on for James and Pulisic.
    77'
    RAPHINHA BACK ON HIS FEET
    It looks like he will play on for now, but Gelhardt looks set to take his place.
    75'
    RAPHINHA DOWN INJURED
    Could another injury to a key Leeds player be unfolding here? Raphinha looks to have a hamstring problem.
    73'
    LEEDS FREE-KICK
    Raphinha's cross into the box is cleared away by Lukaku at the near post. Leeds are starting to grow into the match as Chelsea begin to sit a bit deeper.
    72'
    GREAT TACKLE BY COOPER!
    Lukaku strides into the box and looks to get a shot away, but Cooper makes an important sliding challenge to stop him in his tracks.
    70'
    RAPHINHA HEADS OVER
    Firpo gets ahead of the ball and crosses into the box for Raphinha, but the Brazilian cannot get it under control and his header loops over the bar.
    68'
    CHELSEA CORNER
    James fires a low cross into the box but it flies off Firpo and out for a corner. Mount applauds the travelling Chelsea support as he goes across to take it. His low ball into the box is hoofed clear by Rodrigo at the near post.
    66'
    MOUNT HAS A GO
    Mount cuts inside and shoots but he falls over as his effort flies over the bar.
    64'
    JUST WIDE!
    Lukaku turns Cooper, cuts inside and gets a low left-footed drive away, but it rolls wide of Meslier's left post.
    63'
    APPEALS FOR A LEEDS PENALTY
    James barges into Firpo in the box after a long ball was collected by Mendy. There's some shouts from the Leeds support for a penalty but referee Taylor waves away the protests.