FT: LEEDS 0-3 CHELSEA - PREMIER LEAGUE RESULT AS VISITORS GO WITHIN A POINT OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUALIFICATION
End of 2nd Half
FULL-TIME!
FT: LEEDS 0-3 CHELSEA
Chelsea go eight points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham with a 3-0 win over 10-man Leeds to virtually seal Champions League qualification next season. . For Leeds, the result means Jesse Marsch's team remain in the relegation zone in 18th on 34 points.
Chelsea close in on Champions League place leaving 10-man Leeds deep in relegation trouble
90+2'
LEEDS FANS STILL SINGING
The Leeds fans have been in excellent spirits all evening as they sing "we all love Leeds" but they will be concerned about their perilous position with only two games left to play against Brighton and Brentford.
90'
THREE MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
89'
MOUNT SHOOTS
But he curls his right-footed effort wide. He has had an excellent game tonight.
88'
CHELSEA KEEP COMING FORWARD
Leeds have still not had a shot on target tonight. Defeat tonight means Jesse Marsch's team remain in the relegation zone in 18th on 34 points.
85'
ZIYECH CURLS A SHOT ON GOAL
But it flies wide of Meslier's right post.
84'
KOCH HEADS OVER
Koch really has to stretch for a cross into the box and he heads over the bar.
83'
Goal
Romelu Lukaku
Chelsea
GOAL! LUKAKU FINALLY SCORES!
He deserved that! Chelsea are well on their way to securing Champions League footall. Llorente loses the ball and Loftus-Cheek lays it off to Ziyech. He feeds it to Lukaku and he eventually is able to get control of the ball and fires into the top corner.
80'
STILL NO GOAL FOR LUKAKU... YET
Alonso squares across for Lukaku but his shot takes a deflection off Cooper and flies out for a corner.
78'
RAPHINHA NOW OFF
Gelhardt takes his place.
Raphinha
Leeds United
Joe Gelhardt
Leeds United
78'
SUBS FOR CHELSEA
Azpilicueta and Ziyech come on for James and Pulisic.
Christian Pulisic
Chelsea
Hakim Ziyech
Chelsea
77'
RAPHINHA BACK ON HIS FEET
It looks like he will play on for now, but Gelhardt looks set to take his place.
Reece James
Chelsea
César Azpilicueta
Chelsea
75'
RAPHINHA DOWN INJURED
Could another injury to a key Leeds player be unfolding here? Raphinha looks to have a hamstring problem.
73'
LEEDS FREE-KICK
Raphinha's cross into the box is cleared away by Lukaku at the near post. Leeds are starting to grow into the match as Chelsea begin to sit a bit deeper.
72'
GREAT TACKLE BY COOPER!
Lukaku strides into the box and looks to get a shot away, but Cooper makes an important sliding challenge to stop him in his tracks.
70'
RAPHINHA HEADS OVER
Firpo gets ahead of the ball and crosses into the box for Raphinha, but the Brazilian cannot get it under control and his header loops over the bar.
68'
CHELSEA CORNER
James fires a low cross into the box but it flies off Firpo and out for a corner. Mount applauds the travelling Chelsea support as he goes across to take it. His low ball into the box is hoofed clear by Rodrigo at the near post.
66'
MOUNT HAS A GO
Mount cuts inside and shoots but he falls over as his effort flies over the bar.
64'
JUST WIDE!
Lukaku turns Cooper, cuts inside and gets a low left-footed drive away, but it rolls wide of Meslier's left post.
63'
APPEALS FOR A LEEDS PENALTY
James barges into Firpo in the box after a long ball was collected by Mendy. There's some shouts from the Leeds support for a penalty but referee Taylor waves away the protests.