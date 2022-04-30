Premier League live: Leeds United v Manchester City

Premier League / Matchday 35
Elland Road / 30.04.2022
Live
4'
LEEDS CHANCE
Cancelo slips as Leeds clear a right-wing corner and Rodrigo rampages clear from the half way line. City get men back and the Leeds forward takes one touch too many before failing to find a shot or a pass for Raphinha who was free at the far post.
3'
DID YOU KNOW?
Leeds have not lost a Premier League home game against Manchester City since a 2-1 defeat in September 2000. They have been beaten in just two of their previous nine home league matches versus City (W6, D1).
2'
1'
KICK OFF!
City get us underway.
17.25
LEEDS FORCED TO MAKE CHANGE TO STARTING XI
Just what the hosts didn't need. Captain Liam Cooper is out after picking up a knock in the warm up. In comes Mateusz Klich as his replacement.
17.20
CITY READY FOR LEEDS AND A 'MAD ' TRIP TO REAL IN CRUCIAL WEEK
“This weekend we have another final against Leeds (in the Premier League) and after that, we will focus on Real Madrid again. We go game by game. We are aware of what team we are facing, the impact they have in the Champions League and the atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu. But we know our goal and what we need to achieve it. We are going to play with our personality and try to win. The Bernabeu is a mad place, but Man City is also a mad team. We will be ready for it.”
Ruben Dias
17.15
‘THEIR TALENT SPEAKS FOR ITSELF’
“If they slip up the title is in jeopardy, they will have the mentality to do everything they can to get the result. We’re excited for a big match. It’s the best team in the world against the best club in the world. I think it’s an ultimate test, maybe the ultimate test, I am very honest when I say they’re best in world. Their talent speaks for itself, their manager does an incredible job of creating a tactical model that is very complex, that the players understand very well and it is incredibly difficult to defend against.”
Jesse Marsch
17.10
RAPHINHA STILL SMARTING FROM 7-0 ROUT
“The last game was really painful all the more so, because it was my birthday. I wanted to celebrate and have a happy day! After the game, I was annoyed for days, it’s not easy to lose, it’s definitely not easy to lose 7-0! I hate losing even if it’s video games or playing cards. Losing as professional in that way was painful. That’s football, the best team wins, the most prepared team wins and scores goals. When we face them this weekend we will need to defend well. We are working hard. We are focused on the game and we want to be able to get some points on the board. That is really important in our fight against relegation.”
Raphinha
17.05
PEP REFUSING TO TAKE ANYTHING FOR GRANTED
“Always when I play against Leeds it is difficult. Last season we dropped five points against them. Jesse Marsch made a great job in Salzburg, the US, Leipzig - it’s perfect for him. Many teams in England are playing this way. I have a lot of respect. It’s between the Champions League semi-finals, so maybe it’s one of the toughest. It’s tougher because Leeds is tough. I know how the crowd is, they are fighting because they need points. We need points too.”
Pep Guardiola
17.00
BURNLEY WIN TO CRANK UP THE HEAT AT THE FOOT OF THE TABLE
The full time whistle has just gone at Vicarage Road where Burnley have come from behind to beat Watford 2-1. It's a result that sees the Clarets rise above Leeds on goal difference into 16th place on 34 points having played a game more.
Leeds are 17th with Everton five points adrift in 18th spot.
Norwich have been relegated and Watford are all-but mathematically gone.
16.55
LATEST GOSSIP - CAN LEEDS HANG ON TO PHILLIPS?
Today's paper round shines the spotlight on a story involving Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who is sure to be the subject of major interest once again this summer.
16.50
CITY SEEKING RESPONSE TO ANOTHER LIVERPOOL WIN
Guardiola's champions are currently two points behind Liverpool following the Merseysiders' 1-0 success at Newcastle at lunchtime.
A City win this evening would see them once again move a point clear with just four games to play.
16.45
16.40
STERLING AND GREALISH START FOR CITY
The Citizens make five changes from the side that beat Real Madrid 4-3 in a Champions League thriller in midweek.
Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish come in along with Ilkay Gundogan and Nathan Ake. Joao Cancelo returns after a suspension. Kevin de Bruyne is on the bench.
16.35
HOT OFF THE PRESS - THE TEAMSHEET IS IN…
CONFIRMED LINE-UPS – LEEDS UTD: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Firpo, Raphinha, Koch, Phillips, Dallas, Harrison, Rodrigo... Subs: Klaesson, Llorente, Shackleton, Klich, Cresswell, Greenwood, Bate, James, Gelhardt. /// MAN CITY: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan, Foden, Jesus, Grealish, Sterling... Subs: Steffen, Zinchenko, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, McAtee, Mahrez, Silva.
16.30
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the clash between Leeds United and Manchester City that could have a major impact at both ends of the Premier League table.
Pep Guardiola's men need the victory to move back in front of Liverpool at the summit while Leeds are searching for the points to stave off any lingering fears of relegation.
Kick off 17.30 BST.