Premier League / Matchday 36
Anfield / 07.05.2022
Live
Live
Live Updates
LIVERPOOL VS TOTTENHAM LIVE - REDS CAN LEAPFROG MAN CITY INTO FIRST WITH WIN THIS EVENING
- All
- Highlights
25'
FABINHO GETS STUCK IN
Fabinho puts in a late sliding challenge on Kane and clips him. The Brazilian escapes a booking.
23'
ALEXANDER-ARNOLD HAS A SHOT
Alexander-Arnold has a shot from 20-yards out, but it keeps on rising in the air and it is not one Lloris has to be too concerned about.
21'
ROMERO MAKES HIS PRESENCE FELT
Romero puts in a crunching challenge on Henderson. Liverpool have a corner but it is a tough tackle from the Argentine who clatters into the Liverpool corner. The corner swung is is won by Van Dijk in the air, but he fails to hit the target.
19'
CLEAR CORNER DENIED
Davies makes a sliding challenge to nick the ball off Salah in the box. It is clearly a corner but referee Michael Oliver bizarrely decides to award a goal-kick.
16'
TOTTENHAM STARTING TO PUSH UP
Sessegnon bursts forward down the left flank and gets a ball into the box, it comes out to Kulusevski at the far post but the only way he can bring it down is with his hand. Free-kick to Liverpool.
13'
OVERCOOKED BALL FROM ROMERO
The centre back tries to loft a ball into the path of Sessegnon who is free inside the Liverpool box, but he overhits it and Liverpool regain possession.
12'
GREAT DEFENDING FROM HENDERSON
Hojbjerg plays an excellently weighted cross for Kane who looks to unleash a fierce strike on goal from inside the box, but Henderson makes a perfectly timed sliding block.
10'
SALAH GETS A SHOT AWAY
Spurs venture forward - a rarity so far in this match - but Liverpool counter. Salah cuts in onto his left foot, but his shot takes a deflection and flies out for a corner. The set-piece amounts to nothing.
6'
LIVERPOOL DOMINATING POSSESSION
Liverpool are happy to stroke the ball around Spurs' half while the visitors are keen not to lose their shape. It's been all Liverpool so far.
4'
SHOT FROM MANE
Mane has a speculative effort from 25-yards out but it's straight at Lloris who can catch it comfortably.
2'
A QUICK START FROM LIVERPOOL
An early chance for Liverpool as Mane tries to get a shot away inside the box, but the danger is averted by a wall of white shirts.
1st Half
1'
HERE WE GO!
We are underway!
19:41
THE TEAMS ARE OUT!
Kick-off is just moments away!
19:34
WARM-UPS WELL UNDERWAY
19:20
WHAT IS AT STAKE?
Liverpool can move two points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a win at Anfield this evening. Tottenham, meanwhile, will leapfrog north London rivals Arsenal back into fourth with a win.
19:14
A LANDMARK DAY FOR SALAH
19:08
KULUSEVSKI IS BACK
Dejan Kulusevski is back into the Tottenham lineup and takes the place of Lucas Moura as Antonio Conte makes just the one change to his team that beat Leicester 3-1 on May 1.
19:00
TWO LIVERPOOL CHANGES
Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to his Liverpool side that overcame Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals last week. Jordan Henderson replaces Naby Keita while Luis Diaz takes the place of Diogo Jota. Keita and Jota are on the bench.
18:55
TOTTENHAM TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane
Subs: Sanchez, Winks, Rodon, Gollini, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Scarlett, Craig
18:54
LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Alcantara, Diaz, Mane, Salah
Subs: Milner, Keita, Gomez, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip, Kelleher