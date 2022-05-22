Premier League / Matchday 38
Anfield / 22.05.2022
Premier League result: Liverpool beat Wolves but Man City clinch title with comeback win over Aston Villa
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL TIME
Liverpool 3-1 Wolves.
Man City beat Aston Villa 3-2 to claim the title.
90+2'
FOUR MINUTES ADDED
All eyes and ears on the Etihad Stadium.
90'
WOLVES CHANGE
Trincao on.
On
Francisco Trincão
Wolverhampton Wanderers
89'
Goal
Andrew Robertson
Liverpool
GOAL! LIVERPOOL 3-1 WOLVES
Robertson seals the win for Liverpool as he slides home from Firmino's cut back.
88'
WILL THERE BE ONE LAST TWIST?
Both sides are winning as everyone expected coming into this final weekend - but we've got here in a crazy way!
86'
AS IT STANDS
City 93 points, Liverpool 92 points.
84'
Goal
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
GOAL! LIVERPOOL 2-1 WOLVES
Salah scrambles it home! Matip's header from a right-wing corner is blocked on the line but in the melee it's the Egyptian who turns it in from close range.
80'
OH, WOW! CITY ARE BACK IN BUSINESS!
What a turnaround at the Etihad. It's 3-2 to Man City and they will win the league as it stands.
77'
TITLE RACE UPDATE
Gundogan pulls one back for City. They trail 2-1 at home to Villa.
75'
WOLVES CHANCE
Jimenez races free down the right. He has Hwang free in the middle but his pass is overcooked and the hosts survive.
74'
73'
72'
WOLVES CHANCE
Alisson tips Hwang's rising strike over the top.
71'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Firmino on for Keita.
On
Roberto Firmino
Liverpool
70'
OH. MY. WORD!
CIty are now 2-0 down to Villa!
If Liverpool go ahead, City would need three goals....
Lots of IFs still!
68'
WHAT A TACKLE!
Salah is set free by Keita. The Egyptian cuts in past Coady but Boly slides in to brilliantly deny him just as he was about to shoot.
66'
64'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Alexander Arnold has a pop from 25 yards out but Ruddy is across to his left to comfortably parry.
62'
LIVERPOOL DOMINANT
As you'd expect, the home side are asking all of the questions but there is an anxiety around Anfield.
City still trail.... but Liverpool can only take advantage of any slip-up with a win...
60'
PLAY FINALLY RESUMES
Coady will be okay to continue.