Premier League / Matchday 30
Etihad Stadium / 20.04.2022
MAN CITY V BRIGHTON: PEP GUARDIOLA'S SIDE LOOK TO RETURN TO THE TOP OF THE TABLE
19:36
CAN POTTER'S MAGIC HELP LIVERPOOL?
Brighton were in poor form sitting in mid table but suddenly they are now on a run of back to back wins after beating both Arsenal and Tottenham on the road.
Graham Potter's side are known for play good football and keeping possession much like their opponents Man City.
The Seagulls will be looking to do Liverpool a favour and shock the current champions.
19:28
MAN CITY AIMING TO GET BACK ON TOP
Liverpool demolished Man United 4-0 last night to send them to the summit of the Premier League table. Jurgen Klopp's men are currently two points clear but a win this evening would put City back in first place with six matches remaining after this one.
City must respond - they are the chasers - any points dropped now could cost them the title.
19:15
BRIGHTON STARTING XI
Yves Bissouma misses out as he is suspended after picking up 10 yellow cards and Leandro Trossard isn't in the squad. Two big blows from a Brighton perspective.
19:12
MAN CITY STARTING XI
Kevin De Bruyne is back in the line-up as Pep Guardiola makes six change from the side that lost to Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend.
19:08
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Brighton.
It's a huge game at the Etihad Stadium tonight. We have team news up next.