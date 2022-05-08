Premier League / Matchday 36
Etihad Stadium / 08.05.2022
Manchester City v Newcastle result - City ease to win over Magpies to take charge of title race
18:41
THAT'S ALL FROM US!
Right, that's me done. Not a bad afternoon's entertainment! Enjoy your evening!
18:40
18:39
RODRI HAILS SET PIECES
Rodri scored from a corner. He says: "to be champions, you have to be the best at most parts of the game. We've been unbelievable in the last three or four games from set pieces. They give us an advantage"
18:37
GREALISH THRILLED WITH DISPLAY
Grealish: "The main thing today was to go out and get the win. You can't speak about goal difference. Newcastle have had good results, even against the top teams. Today was the perfect response"
18:36
RODRI - 'THE PERSONALITY WE SHOWED TODAY WAS UNBELIEVABLE'
The third goal scorer says "we showed the personality we have. After what happened, it's incredible"
18:35
GREALISH - 'WE JUST TRY TO END THE SEASON STRONGLY'
Rodri and Grealish have been speaking to Sky Sports. The latter says "we always knew there was going to be pressure on us today, but I think we bounced back perfectly"
18:33
DE BRUYNE MASTER CLASS
I've given him player of the match in my report - and here's the bare statistics. What a game from the Belgian
18:31
STERLING CONTINUES TO DELIVER
It's easy to forget Sterling was out of the Manchester City team at the start of the season. Now he's reached another landmark in terms of goals
18:24
CRUCIAL GOALS FOR CITY
Those two late strikes could be massive for Manchester City in the title race. They've now not only got a better goal difference than Liverpool, but they've also scored more too. If they lose a match and open the door for Jurgen Klopp's side, that will be crucial
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL-TIME: MANCHESTER CITY 5-0 NEWCASTLE
That was an absolute demolition, and those two added late goals just compounded the misery for Newcastle, who simply could not get close to Manchester City. What a response that is to the defeat to Real Madrid in mid-week
90+2'
Goal
Raheem Sterling
Manchester City
Goals2
On target2
Fouls against1
GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 5-0 NEWCASTLE
And there's another! Sterling gets his second of the game, comprehensively firing into the far corner after being well picked out by Grealish. Lovely back-heel from Foden in the build up too
90+2'
CANCELO DRAGS WIDE AGAIN
Sterling gets down the right and pulls back to Cancelo, who drags wide once more - not that it really matters!
90+1'
ADDED TIME
We're into two minutes added on. Just piling on the misery for Newcastle, really
90'
Goal
Phil Foden
Manchester City
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 4-0 NEWCASTLE
The hosts add a fourth, and substitute Foden gets it. Grealish charges down the left, beating Trippier for pace, before pulling back to Zinchenko, whose shot is heading off-target but Foden helps it home
89'
BOOKING FOR MATT TARGETT
He hasn't had a good day really, and gets a yellow card for hauling down Sterling
Yellow card
Matt Targett
Newcastle United
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Corners1
87'
FINAL CITY SUB
Laporte, who's had a terrific afternoon, is withdrawn. He's replaced by Conrad Egan-Riley, a local born academy product
Off
Aymeric Laporte
Manchester City
Goals1
On target1
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
CJ Egan-Riley
Manchester City
84'
SAINT-MAXIMIN FLASHES OVER
And now another chance, this time to Saint-Maximin, but he clatters way off target
83'
WILSON SHOULD SCORE
He's probably rusty having not played since December, but Callum Wilson should have pulled one back for Newcastle there. He goes through one-on-one, but Ederson comes off his line and saves
82'
CITY CRUISING
Manchester City have been coasting pretty much since taking the lead, but this second half has been so easy for them. They haven't given Newcastle so much as a sniff
80'
FINAL NEWCASTLE SUB
Miguel Almiron is off, replaced by Jacob Murphy
Off
Miguel Almirón
Newcastle United
Fouls1
Offsides1
On
Jacob Murphy
Newcastle United