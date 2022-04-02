Premier League / Matchday 31
Old Trafford / 02.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Completed
1
1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/leicester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Leicester City
Manchester United - Leicester City

Highlights

Manchester United
Leicester City

Statistics

Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
Leicester City logo
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
1

Goals

1
54%
Possession
46%
6
Corners
5
7
Free kicks
17
4
Offside
1

Lineups

Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-5-1
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-5-1
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-5-1
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-5-1
Manchester United logo
Manchester United
Leicester City logo
Leicester City
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
30234373
2
LiverpoolLIV
30226272
3
ChelseaCHE
29178459
4
ArsenalARS
28173854
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
291631051
6
Manchester UnitedMUN
30149751
9
Leicester CityLEI
281071137
Latest news

Premier League

"We are not happy" - Rangnick bemoans attacking options after draw with Leicester

9 hours ago

Football

Ronaldo out of United squad to face Leicester with illness

15 hours ago

