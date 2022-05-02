Premier League / Matchday 35
Old Trafford / 02.05.2022
MANCHESTER UNITED V BRENTFORD LIVE - UNITED PLAYING FINAL HOME GAME OF PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON AGAINST BEES
End of 2nd Half
FULL-TIME!
FT: MAN UTD 3-0 BRENTFORD
Manchester United ease past Brentford with a comfortable 3-0 victory in their final Premier League home game of the season. United produced one of their best attacking displays in recent memory in Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic's final home game against the Bees with goals from Bruno Fernandes. Cristiano Ronaldo from the spot and Raphael Varane proving the difference.
Ronaldo, Fernandes on target as Man Utd ease past Brentford
90'
TWO MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
87'
MAN UTD WINDING THE CLOCK DOWN
This game is over as a contest.
85'
CAN BRENTFORD GET A GOAL?
The visitors have not been particularly bad tonight but their attacks have lacked urgency since Ronaldo scored from the spot in the 61st minute.
82'
ALMOST A GOAL FOR JONES!
A corner swung into the box almost finds Jones who simply had to get a touch on it to put it away, but it evades him! That really would have been the icing on the cake for the United fans.
81'
UNITED WANT ANOTHER
Brentford seem to have accepted this game is beyond them and United are pushing forward. Fernandes' speculative shot from range deflects wide.
76'
SUB FOR BRENTFORD
Mbeumo comes off for Wissa.
Off
Bryan Mbeumo
Brentford
On target2
Wide2
On
Yoane Wissa
Brentford
74'
ELANGA, MATA COME OFF
It's also a fond Old Trafford farewell for Mata. He makes way for Jones. Elanga also comes off for Cavani in what looks likely to be his last United game at Old Trafford.
Off
Anthony Elanga
Manchester United
Assists1
Fouls against2
On
Edinson Cavani
Manchester United
72'
Goal
Raphaël Varane
Manchester United
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL! VARANE PUTS UNITED THREE UP!
A corner swung into the box is met by Varane near the penalty box. He leans back, gets a volley away and it deflects off Jansson into the net! It's Varane's first goal in a United shirt.
71'
ALMOST AN OWN GOAL!
Ronaldo's cross deflects off Jansson and is heading towards goal, forcing Raya to parry behind for a corner! Brentford have made two subs. Dasilva and Jensen come on for Janelt and Norgaard.
70'
FAREWELL MATIC
Matic is being applauded by the United fans on his final Old Trafford appearance. He comes off for Fred.
65'
THE TEMPO HAS DROPPED
United are stroking the ball around confidently while Brentford try and work out how they are going to get a goal back at the very least.
63'
HOW DO BRENTFORD RESPOND?
That Ronaldo penalty seems to have taken the sting out of Brentford when they're on the ball. Ronaldo has been immense tonight just like he has been in recent weeks. He will surely be a part of Man Utd's plans next season.
61'
Penalty
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United
Goals1
On target2
Fouls against1
Offsides2
GOAL! RONALDO SCORES FROM THE SPOT!
He smashes his penalty into the bottom corner and United extend their lead. Nine of United's last 11 goals in the Premier League have been scored by Ronaldo and it's his 18th in the league this season.
60'
PENALTY TO MAN UTD!
On the break, Ronaldo gets into the box and Henry barges him over just moments after the Portuguese did the same to him! Definitely a penalty.
59'
BRENTFORD PUSHING UP
The visitors have been on top in this second half with United getting progressively deeper. The home fans are roaring United to get forward.
56'
GOOD EFFORT FROM ERIKSEN
Eriksen takes the free-kick. He gets plenty of power behind it and it forces De Gea to parry away to his left.
54'
YELLOW FOR MATIC
Matic is booked after dragging back Eriksen as he tries to launch a counter-attack.
Yellow card
Nemanja Matic
Manchester United
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
52'
JUST WIDE FROM FERNANDES!
United come close aagin! Matic's dinked ball through the heart of Brentford's defence puts Fernandes into a one-on-one, but his first touch takes him away from goal and he drags his shot looking for the bottom corner wide.
49'
DALOT OFFSIDE!
Dalot plays a delightful one-two with Ronaldo and gets a shot away which deflects off Raya onto the bar, but the Italian was offside when he got the ball back.