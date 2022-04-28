Premier League / Matchday 37
Old Trafford / 28.04.2022
Manchester United v Chelsea live updates - latest Premier League score as giants collide at Old Trafford!
REPORT:
Thanks for joining us this evening for this game. Have a read of our on-the-whistle match report. More to follow.
Ronaldo on target as Man Utd end losing run with Chelsea draw
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL-TIME: MANCHESTER UNITED 1-1 CHELSEA
It finishes all square here, the fourth successive draw between these two sides. Chelsea had the better chances, and deserved more, but United pulled it out the bag when it mattered, courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo.
That is now 2 wins in the last 11 for United, and Chelsea's nine-game winning streak away from home in all competitions comes to and end.
90+1'
UNITED CHANGE
Academy prospect Garnacho replaces Elanga to make his United debut.
Off
Anthony Elanga
Manchester United
On
Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester United
90'
THREE ADDED MINUTES
Some stoppage time to be played here.
87'
Yellow card
Antonio Rüdiger
Chelsea
83'
FOUL!
Elanga strides forward on the break and does well to avoid some challenges, but he is eventually taken out with a shove by Rudiger and United get a free-kick.
82'
CHELSEA MAKE FINAL CHANGE
N'Golo Kante is replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield.
Off
N'Golo Kanté
Chelsea
On
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Chelsea
80'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR UNITED
Matic and Rashford are replaced by Mata and Jones as United switch to a back five.
Off
Marcus Rashford
Manchester United
On
Juan Mata
Manchester United
80'
OFF THE POST!
Chelsea hit the upright!
It all comes from Kante, who has been a workhorse in the middle this evening. He wins it in midfield from McTominay, and lays it off to Mount ahead of him. Mount then plays in James with a superb first-time backheel, but James' curled effort from inside the box hits the far post and goes out!
77'
OFFSIDE!
Ronaldo is put in behind by a nice pass by McTominay from midfield. He gets to it, and then gets the shot away from an angle inside the area, but Mendy is there to tip it away at his near post.
However, the flag then goes up, as Ronaldo went slightly too early on his run.
75'
JORGINHO DOWN
A bit of stoppages here as Jorginho goes down. He gets some treatment on the pitch. Unclear whether he can carry on. He looks fine for now, but was pointing to his knee.
73'
NOBODY THERE!
Pulisic tries a cut-back towards the centre of the area from the left-side of the 18-yard box, but nobody is there to get a touch to it! Not the first time that has happened tonight for Chelsea.
70'
Off
Timo Werner
Chelsea
On
Christian Pulisic
Chelsea
69'
CHELSEA DOUBLE CHANGE
Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic replace Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.
Lukaku does not receive the warmest reception from the United fans on his return to Old Trafford.
Off
Kai Havertz
Chelsea
On
Romelu Lukaku
Chelsea
66'
HANDBAGS!
James is pushed out my Matic right by the goal-line, which sees both take a tumble and square up to each other, claiming a stamp.
It all came from the wing-back beating Elanga on his way into the box, but the United midfielder showed his trademark aggression there to get to the ball.
61'
GOALLLL! UNITED STRIKE BACK!
What a response! Ronaldo gets United back level!
Kante gives the ball away, and Matic dinks it forward with a nice chipped pass for Ronaldo. The forward takes a brilliant first touch before firing it in beyond Mendy! Game on!
60'
Goal
Marcos Alonso
Chelsea
GOALLLL! CHELSEA LEAD!
Alonso volleys Chelsea into the lead from inside the area!
A nice bit of pressure from Chelsea sees James swinging a cross into the area, which Havertz tries to head, but it turns into a flick on for Alonso at the far post. The Spaniard then finishes brilliantly into the bottom corner with a fantastic finish.
56'
UNLUCKY!
James was almost in!
Chelsea's defensive line are high, and Thiago Silva clips a ball for James to chase in-behind from the halfway line, but despite the wing-back completely doing Telles for pace and timing his run to perfection, the pass has too much on it and he cannot get there before it goes out. Goal-kick to Manchester United.
52'
ANOTHER GREAT BALL!
James plays in Mount ahead of him on the right, before the latter whips in a dangerous ball across the face of goal for Werner at the far post, but the German cannot get there on the stretch and the chance is gone.
47'
FLASHES ACROSS THE FACE OF GOAL!
A half-chance for United! A free-kick from deep is initially defended, but United win the second ball, and Matic flashes a low cross across the face of goal from the right byline, with nobody there to connect!
Any touch there would've been a certain goal. Then, Chelsea counter straight away, and are 3v2. Havertz has Werner to his right and Kante to his left, and opts to slide in the Frenchman, but United make a crucial block.