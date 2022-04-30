Premier League / Matchday 35
St James' Park / 30.04.2022
Newcastle United
Completed
0
1
Liverpool
    Newcastle United v Liverpool live updates - latest Premier League score as Reds aim to keep pressure on Man City in title race

    Ben Snowball
    By
    Ben Snowball
    Updated 30/04/2022 at 13:23 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    90'+4
    FULL TIME:
    Keita's first half goal separates the teams to give Liverpool a vital and nerve-jangling 1-0 win and go two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.
    City play Leeds United at 5:30 BST.
    Thanks for following the game with us..
    90'+2
    NEWCASTLE PRESSURE:

    Guimaraes has got on the ball more but the Liverpool defence has been on top.
    90'
    ADDED TIME:

    There will be 4 added minutes.
    89'
    CLOSE!

    Salah outpaces Targett with ease, bursts towards the box but cannot get a shot away.
    87'
    CHANCE!
    Guimaraes fires in a low shot which lacks power and is saved by Alisson.
    85'
    VITAL RESULT:
    This game will be filed under 'game which wins you titles' if it stays like this.
    Early kickoff, in between a Champions League semi-final, the Reds have defended well and lead with a few minutes left.
    83'
    CLOSE!

    The Reds break, Diaz rides a challenge and puts the ball into the side netting. It looked to have taken a deflection.
    79'
    SAVE!

    Jota cuts inside and lets fly from distance who tips it over the bar.
    The corner is headed clear by Lascelles.
    78'
    SUB:

    Milner makes way for Thiago.
    76'
    BIG CHANCE!

    Wood is put through on goal by Saint-Maximin but his tame shot is saved by Alisson, the offside flag then goes up.
    72'
    SAVE!

    The ball is played over the top for Jota who lashes a shot which Dubravka beats away.
    70'
    GOOD DEFENDING:
    Targett throws his body at a cross to prevent the ball falling to Salah at the back post.
    69'
    DOUBLE SUB:
    Fabinho and Salah are on for Henderson and Mane.
    66'
    SUB:

    Chris Wood is on for Joe Willock.
    64'
    SALAH UPDATE:
    Salah is back warming up.
    62'
    BIG CHANCE!
    Mane puts it wide first time in the box from Gomez's pass.
    60'
    SUB:
    Schar is making way for Lascelles.
