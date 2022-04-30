Premier League / Matchday 35
St James' Park / 30.04.2022
Newcastle United v Liverpool live updates - latest Premier League score as Reds aim to keep pressure on Man City in title race
End of 2nd Half
90'+4
FULL TIME:
Keita's first half goal separates the teams to give Liverpool a vital and nerve-jangling 1-0 win and go two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.
City play Leeds United at 5:30 BST.
Thanks for following the game with us..
90'+2
NEWCASTLE PRESSURE:
Guimaraes has got on the ball more but the Liverpool defence has been on top.
90'
ADDED TIME:
There will be 4 added minutes.
89'
CLOSE!
Salah outpaces Targett with ease, bursts towards the box but cannot get a shot away.
87'
CHANCE!
Guimaraes fires in a low shot which lacks power and is saved by Alisson.
85'
VITAL RESULT:
This game will be filed under 'game which wins you titles' if it stays like this.
Early kickoff, in between a Champions League semi-final, the Reds have defended well and lead with a few minutes left.
83'
CLOSE!
The Reds break, Diaz rides a challenge and puts the ball into the side netting. It looked to have taken a deflection.
79'
SAVE!
Jota cuts inside and lets fly from distance who tips it over the bar.
The corner is headed clear by Lascelles.
78'
SUB:
Milner makes way for Thiago.
76'
BIG CHANCE!
Wood is put through on goal by Saint-Maximin but his tame shot is saved by Alisson, the offside flag then goes up.
72'
SAVE!
The ball is played over the top for Jota who lashes a shot which Dubravka beats away.
70'
GOOD DEFENDING:
Targett throws his body at a cross to prevent the ball falling to Salah at the back post.
69'
DOUBLE SUB:
Fabinho and Salah are on for Henderson and Mane.
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
68'
CORNER:
The ball is nodded on by van Dijk, Mane extends a leg and catches Dubravka and is booked.
The ball is nodded on by van Dijk, Mane extends a leg and catches Dubravka and is booked.
66'
SUB:
Chris Wood is on for Joe Willock.
Chris Wood
Newcastle United
64'
SALAH UPDATE:
Salah is back warming up.
62'
BIG CHANCE!
Mane puts it wide first time in the box from Gomez's pass.
60'
SUB:
Schar is making way for Lascelles.
Off
Fabian Schär
Newcastle United
Fouls1
Free Kicks2
On
Jamaal Lascelles
Newcastle United