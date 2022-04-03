Premier League / Matchday 31
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 03.04.2022
Tottenham Hotspur - Newcastle United
Tottenham fight back to thrash Newcastle to boost top-four hopes
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Premier League - Tottenham 5 (Davies 43', Doherty 48', Son 54', Royal 64', Bergwijn 83') Newcastle 1 (Schar 39')
Highlights
Statistics
5
Goals
1
61%
Possession
39%
2
Corners
3
11
Free kicks
10
0
Offside
4
Lineups
3-4-3
3-4-3
Scorers
Cards
- H. Kane(26')
- R. Bentancur(47')
- A. Saint-Maximin(47')
- Joelinton(48')
- D. Burn(46')
Substitutions
