Premier League / Matchday 22
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 12.05.2022
Premier League live: North London derby updates as Tottenham host Arsenal in battle to make top four
CONTE FOCUSED ON THE BIG PICTURE
"The game against Arsenal is an important game, it's a north London derby, it's important for the rivalry between the two teams, but the most important thing is the three points. With three points, it means we go very close to them and put pressure on them."
Antonio Conte
'The message is clear' - Arteta on high stakes of north London derby
19.05
ARSENAL CHOMPING AT THE BIT!
“When you have the opportunity to achieve one of your objectives in the season, you just cannot wait to play the game because this is a job, and the work you have done throughout the season to try to earn it.”
Mikel Arteta
Arteta calls match at Spurs 'the most exciting' challenge for Arsenal
19.00
SAKA FIT TO START FOR GUNNERS
Arsenal are unchanged from the win over Leeds. Bukayo Saka was a slight doubt but gets the nod from the off. Ben White is on the bench.
18.55
ONE CHANGE FOR SPURS
Antonio Conte makes just the one alteration to his line-up from the 1-1 draw at Liverpool with Davinson Sanchez coming into the defence.
18.50
HOT OFF THE PRESS - THE TEAMSHEET IS IN…
CONFIRMED TEAMS - SPURS: Lloris, Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane… Subs: Gollini, Winks, Rodon, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Scarlett, Devine, Craig. /// ARSENAL: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Xhaka, Elneny, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah... Subs: Leno, White, Lacazette, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Swanson, Patino.
18.45
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to a crunch contest in the battle for a top-four finish. Arsenal, who currently occupy the final Champions League qualification berth, visit fifth-placed Tottenham in a North London derby with plenty at stake. Kick off 19.45 BST.