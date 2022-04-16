Premier League / Matchday 33
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 16.04.2022
Tottenham v Brighton live updates - latest Premier League score as Spurs look to cement top-four hopes
12.05
STAT TIME:
Tottenham have won all four of their Premier League home games against Brighton - only against Bournemouth (5/5) do they have a better such 100% record in the competition.
12.00
POTTER IN CONFIDENT MOOD:
Graham Potter doesn't think their recent losses to Spurs will count for much today.
"That's just the past," he said. "We're hopefully in a better place and can play better but we'll need to if we want to get something at Spurs.
"They've improved, they've had impressive results. Antonio has done an amazing job there.
"Huge credit to him. They are a top team and we know from experience how hard they are to play against."
11.55
ONE CHANGE FROM EACH SIDE:
Sergio Reguilon replaces the injured Matt Doherty at left wing-back from the side that beat Aston Villa 4-0 away last Saturday.
The Seagulls make one change too with Tariq Lamptey coming in for Danny Welbeck, who drops to the bench.
-
11.45
BRIGHTON TEAM:
Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Gross, Mwepu, Bissouma, Caicedo, Trossard, Mac Allister...Subs: Steele, Webster, Maupay, Lallana, Welbeck, March, Offiah, Ferguson, Sarmiento.
11.40
TOTTENHAM TEAM:
Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon, Kulusevski, Kane, Son...Subs: Gollini, Sanchez, Winks, Rodon, Sessegnon, Bergwijn, Moura, White, Lavinier.