Premier League / Matchday 35
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 01.05.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
TOTTENHAM VS. LEICESTER CITY: SPURS EYE TOP FOUR, FOXES RETURN TO DOMESTIC ACTION AFTER MIDWEEK ECL DRAW WITH ROMA
- All
- Highlights
14.40
SESSEGNON SPEAKS
Spurs' starting left wing-back today reveals his teammates are working hard on getting their attack back on track.
14.35
KANE'S FAVOURITE FOE
Harry Kane has scored 18 goals in 17 appearances against Leicester City, four more than against any other team. He's also had four assists against the Foxes, only creating more goals against Southampton (8) and Palace (5).
Image credit: Getty Images
14.30
EMERSON DROPS HIS PREVIEW
Spurs' Brazilian right-back has not been covered in glory in recent weeks. Will he turn it around today?
14.25
GOALS GUARANTEED?
Tottenham vs. Leicester has been a brilliant fixture for the neutral in recent seasons. 44 goals have been scored in their last 12 meetings, including 6-1 and 5-4 Spurs wins.
Image credit: Getty Images
14.21
LEICESTER'S TRAVEL TROUBLES
The Foxes have won just one of their last 11 Premier League away matches and are winless in their last four games in all competitions.
14.18
CONTE ROLLING THE DICE
Spurs' attack has been more famine than feast in recent weeks, will the re-introduction of Lucas make the difference?
14.13
BIG CHANCE FOR SPURS?
Leicester have made eight changes to their lineup, with an eye on the second leg of their European semifinal next week.
Tottenham meanwhile have made just one change, bringing in Lucas Moura for Dejan Kulusevski, and Emerson Royal keeps his place at right wing-back.
13.10
THE LINEUPS ARE IN!
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Hojbjerg, Son, Kane, Royal, Dier, Sessegnon, Moura, Bentancur, Davies
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Amartey, Mendy, Castagne, Daka, Thomas, Soumare
13.05
GOOD AFTERNOON
Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of today's Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.
Spurs will be desperate to return to winning ways after taking just one point from their last two games while the Foxes may be distracted by their ongoing Europa Conference League campaign.
Kick off 14.00 BST.