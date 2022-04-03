Premier League / Matchday 31
London Stadium / 03.04.2022
West Ham United - Everton
Jarrod Bowen sinks ten-man Everton to keep West Ham United in European hunt after Aaron Cresswell hits stunner
Premier League, London Stadium – West Ham United 2 (Cresswell 31’, Bowen 58’) Everton 1 (Holgate 53’)
Highlights
Statistics
2
Goals
1
56%
Possession
44%
2
Corners
4
13
Free kicks
10
1
Offside
1
Lineups
4-5-1
4-5-1
Scorers
Cards
- A. Cresswell(93')
- M. Keane(33')
- M. Keane(65')
- M. Holgate(83')
Substitutions
Table
|Teams
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|1
|30
|23
|4
|3
|73
|2
|30
|22
|6
|2
|72
|3
|29
|17
|8
|4
|59
|4
|30
|17
|3
|10
|54
|5
|28
|17
|3
|8
|54
|6
|31
|15
|6
|10
|51
|17
|28
|7
|4
|17
|25
