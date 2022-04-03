Premier League / Matchday 31
London Stadium / 03.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/west-ham-united/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Completed
2
1
1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/everton/teamcenter.shtml
Everton
Advertisement
Ad

West Ham United - Everton

Jarrod Bowen sinks ten-man Everton to keep West Ham United in European hunt after Aaron Cresswell hits stunner

Premier League, London Stadium – West Ham United 2 (Cresswell 31’, Bowen 58’) Everton 1 (Holgate 53’)

Sam Few
By
Sam Few
Updated 03/04/2022 at 18:15 GMT
Read all

Highlights

West Ham United
Everton

Statistics

West Ham United logo
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
Everton logo
Everton jersey
Everton
2

Goals

1
56%
Possession
44%
2
Corners
4
13
Free kicks
10
1
Offside
1

Lineups

West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-5-1
Everton jersey
Everton
4-3-3
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-5-1
Everton jersey
Everton
4-3-3
West Ham United logo
West Ham United
Everton logo
Everton
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
30234373
2
LiverpoolLIV
30226272
3
ChelseaCHE
29178459
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
301731054
5
ArsenalARS
28173854
6
West Ham UnitedWHU
311561051
17
EvertonEVE
28741725
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Kane is reminding me of Maradona, says Ginola

5 hours ago

Premier League

Spurs fight back to thrash Newcastle to boost top-four hopes

8 hours ago

Related matches

Crystal Palace
-
-
Arsenal
21:00
Tottenham Hotspur
5
1
Newcastle United
Manchester United
1
1
Leicester City
Chelsea
1
4
Brentford

Follow the Premier League live Football match between West Ham United and Everton with Eurosport. The match starts at 2:00 PM on April 3rd, 2022.

Catch the latest West Ham United and Everton news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.