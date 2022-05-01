Premier League / Matchday 35
London Stadium / 01.05.2022
WEST HAM V ARSENAL: THE LONDON STADIUM WELCOMES ARSENAL WITH THE GUNNERS LOOKING TO RECAPTURE THE INITIATIVE IN THE RACE FOR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUALIFICATION
19:10
ARSENAL COME OUT ON TOP
At times it was a tepid affair but Arsenal came away from it with a crucial win.
Read the match report here.
Arsenal make Champions League statement with West Ham win
FT
ARSENAL CLIMB BACK INTO THE TOP FOUR
A resilient display from the Gunners. Advantage Arsenal in the chase for the Champions League.
90+4'
ARSENAL TICKING DOWN THE CLOCK
Arsenal are so much more streetwise than the past.
90+2'
ARSENAL BREAK
A long throw is hurled into Arsenal's box, but the Gunners' defend it well and break. Lokonga has a shot at the end of the counter but it is high and wide.
90'
A BIG SCRAP!
Nobody want's to see it... but secretely we all do. Nketia and Cresswell are booked after being involved in an altercation that spilled over to a big scrap. A lot of fun. Nobody's hurt of course.
Yellow card
Eddie Nketiah
Arsenal
86'
SAKA REPLACED BY SMITH-ROWE
Off
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
On
Emile Smith Rowe
Arsenal
85'
ARSENAL ARE STANDING FIRM
West Ham are piling on the pressure but Arsenal are defending resiliently.
82'
ARSENAL CONTROLLING THINGS
Arsenal are slowing down the pay, cruising their way to an away win.
78'
ARSENAL CORNER
Nketia's shot is palmed out for a corner. Saka's subsequent floated delivery is plucked out of the sky by Fabianski however.
76'
TOMIYASU LIMPS OFF
Off
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Arsenal
On
Cédric Soares
Arsenal
76'
NOBLE OFF FOR SOUCEK
Off
Mark Noble
West Ham United
On
Tomáš Soucek
West Ham United
75'
NKETIA ON THE BREAK
The striker has been given so many opportunities to break on Arsenal. One of them needs to be taken soon.
71;
CHANCES AT EITHER END
Benrahma's cross falls to Fornals, whose first time shot is blocked.
Then on the break Nketia, cut on to his right foot and attempts to curve a shot towards the far post. It goes just wide.
70'
ANTONIO IS ON FOR LANZINI
13 Premier League appearances without a goal for the Jamaican forward.
Off
Manuel Lanzini
West Ham United
Blocked Shots1
On
Michail Antonio
West Ham United
68'
ARSENAL SLOWING THINGS DOWN
Arsenal are attempting to slow proceedings whenever they can. Tavares just pondered who to throw it to as if he playing a game of Russian roulette.
64'
NKETIA EFFORT
Odegaard floats a ball to Nketia who is isolated up front. He weaves his way inside and curves a shoot straight at Fabianski from distance.
West Ham are controlling possession but Arsenal will now be looking to break on the,=m.
62'
59'
NKETIA STRIKE
Martinelli weaves his way through the West Ham defence before Nketia takes over inside the box and shoots right into the palms of Fabianski.
56'
SPECULATIVE FROM MARTINELLI
The Brazilian finds space 30 yards from goal, turns and lashes a shot at goal. It is well over however.
54'
Goal
Gabriel
Arsenal
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! WEST HAM 1-2 ARSENAL
Saka's corner is cleared, but finds its way to Martinelli on the edge of the book. He cuts onto his left foot and delivers a delicious cross to Gabriel, who heads home at the back post.