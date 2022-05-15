Premier League / Matchday 37
London Stadium / 15.05.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
WEST HAM V MAN CITY - CITY SECURE DRAW, FOUR POINTS CLEAR
- All
- Highlights
FULL TIME
CITY GET POINT, BUT COULD'VE BEEN BETTER
As it is, the draw is surely enough for City, to just need a point against Aston Villa next week to win the title. Thanks for following the action with us.
90+4'
YARMOLENKO ON FOR ANTONIO
90+3'
JESUS BOOKED FOR CYNICAL FOUL
Bowen was running away down the right flank and Jesus shows good commitment to catch the West Ham forward and stop the breakaway.
90'
DE BRUYNE FINDS ZINCHENKO IN THE BOX
But his effort flies wide of the target.
86'
PENALTY SAVED!
Fabianski dives to his right and parries the effort away.
84'
THE REFEREE IS GOING TO LOOK AT THE SCREEN
Penalty incoming...CONFIRMED
83'
JESUS DOWN IN THE BOX
The referee doesn't give it. But it looks like Dawson brought him down.
79'
GREALISH WEAVES HIS WAY INTO THE BOX
But the Hammers defenders block two efforts.
77'
NOBLE ON FOR WEST HAM
He replaces Lanzini to a big ovation from the home crowd.
75'
SO NEAR TO A BOWEN THIRD
The ball lands at the feet of the West Ham speedster and his left-footed strike hits Laporte before deflecting just wide of the target.
74'
FABIANSKI MAKES ANOTHER STOP
West Ham are struggling to get the ball out of their half and the keeper has to stop another City effort, this time from Rodri.
73'
CANCELO SHOOTS FROM EDGE OF BOX
But Fabianski parries the ball away.
69'
GOAL FOR CITY!
There were near calamitous errors at one end, but the West Ham one at the other cost them a goal and maybe Liverpool a chance of the title. There was no need for Coufal to launch a diving header at a free kick heading easily into Fabianski's arms and left the keeper with no chance.
68'
ZINCHENKO HAS FABIANSKI SCRAMBLING
It wasn't the best effort from long-range but Fabianski was unsighted for a moment and had to scramble across his goal to push away.
67'
ZOUMA HAS BEEN A ROCK
A fine cross from Zinchenko but the centre back was there to head away in front of Jesus.
64'
GREAT CHANCE FOR ANTONIO
Another awful mistake. This time from Fernandinho, he doesn't see Antonio as he tries to pass back from near the halfway line and Antonio intercepts, but he is no Jarrod Bowen one-on-one and he clips his effort wide of the goal.
62'
NEAR CALAMITOUS ERRORS
Laporte and Ederson get mixed up and the centre back pushes the ball away from his keeper towards the corner flag where Zinchenko loses the ball to Bowen who fires into the side-netting when he maybe should have pulled back to a team-mate.
59'
SOUFAL GETS A YELLOW CARD
He trips De Bruyne a few yards outside the West Ham penalty area.
57'
SILVA'S SHOT JUST KEPT OUT
The Hammers seemed to think Jesus' cross from the right was going out but Grealish cleverly kept it in and Silva's shot was just blocked by Fabianski and Zouma helped him out by then clearing off the line.
53'
JESUS TAKES ON RICE IN THE PENALTY AREA
And drives at goal from a narrow angle but Fabianski kicks the cross-shot away.