Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola believes his side will need to win their remaining Premier League games to beat Liverpool to the title, with 11 matches remaining in their season.

The champions are six points ahead of their rivals, who have played a game less after beating Chelsea in the League Cup final on Sunday . The two sides will face each other at the Etihad Stadium in April.

Having looked out of sight, City have been reeled back in by Liverpool and it is now shaping up to a battle similar to the one fought by the two clubs in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons.

“It's not the first time we've been in this situation and we have learned from that in the past," said Guardiola, whose side beat Everton 1-0 on Saturday.

"If you want to be champion in the Premier League, against this rival - Liverpool, they are not going to drop points - you have to do your job in nearly all the games.

"We felt it in the past and we have to do it this year. So it's not an exception.

Eleven games left and we know exactly what we need to do; we need to win all of them or nearly all of them to be champion.

"Every game will be an incredibly tough battle and you have to face every game knowing if we drop points it will be difficult to be champion."

City have a tricky next game in the league, as they will host Manchester rivals United on Sunday. There is also the possibility that either side could become distracted by other competitions, with both still competing for the Champions League and FA Cup.

Guardiola says they are well aware that their title challenge could be derailed if they become overconfident, but he says there is no risk of that.

"After three Premier League (titles) in the last four years we could be more naive or more arrogant in our behaviours and it's completely the opposite," he added.

"So still we have the humility to go here and everywhere to try to do our game, to respect the opponents a lot and try to win the games.

"This is the best prize and the best achievement, as a manager and a staff, to inoculate in the hearts and the minds of the players that it doesn't matter what happens, you have to try to do it again and again and again."

