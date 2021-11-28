Jurgen Klopp has described Diogo Jota as an "exceptional player" following the forward’s two-goal starring role in Liverpool’s 4-0 hammering of Southampton.

The Portuguese international has seven league goals for the club this season as the free-scoring Reds look to challenge for the Premier League title once again.

Ad

After his latest brace to temporarily lift the 2020 champions to within a point of leaders Chelsea, his manager was full of praise.

Premier League Klopp on Rangnick: ‘Unfortunately a good coach is coming to England' YESTERDAY AT 13:11

“Exceptional player, exceptional boy,” said Klopp. “He has everything that a Liverpool player in this squad needs.

“He has the technical skills, he has the physical skills and he is very smart and can learn all the tactical stuff pretty quick.

“On top of that, he can play all three positions; in a 4-2-3-1 he could play as the 10. So, it is very helpful.

“He has the speed, has the desire to finish situations off really good. I think his goalscoring record is pretty impressive.”

Having joined the club from Wolves in 2020, Jota hasn’t always commanded a starting place in the team due to the talents of Liverpool’s imperious front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

However, injuries to Mane and Firmino have seen him feature far more frequently this season, and crucially, take the chances presented to him.

Klopp believes there is an understanding with the player about his role in the squad.

“When you hypothetically talk to a player and he says, ‘Where will I play?’ – you decide about that with your performance.” He added.

“It’s not written in stone that we always start with the same line-up, all other players are really good in our squad as well. That should not be a surprise.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: ( THE SUN OUT,THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT ) Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield on November 27, 2021 in Liverpool, England Image credit: Getty Images

“But in the end it’s about making 35 really good games instead of getting somehow through a season and playing 50 games.

“It’s completely normal that you have to get rested and all these kinds of things.

“For these moments you need more than 11 players in the squad – we all know that – and you need more than three strikers, even when you play with three strikers. That’s what we have, thank God.

“He was smart enough to see that and that’s why he made the move and that’s why he can contribute so well.”

--

You can watch a free livestream of the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app on Monday night. Join us from 19:30-21:00 GMT as the best male and female players on the planet are crowned in Paris (stream available to UK users only)

Champions League ‘A coach’s dream’ - Klopp says Minamino has important part to play 24/11/2021 AT 16:04