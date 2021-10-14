Fabinho says himself and Alisson are set to miss Liverpool's Premier League match against Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Both players are in the Brazil squad to take on Uruguay on Thursday night.

"I believe that match against Watford will be very hard for us, I don't think we will play. Neither Alisson or myself," Fabinho told reporters in a press conference ahead of the Uruguay match.

Premier League Alexander-Arnold and Jota set for green light for Liverpool's trip to Watford 21 HOURS AGO

"The match against Uruguay will be Friday overnight here (in the UK) and the match against Watford will be at half past noon.

"With all of what is involved, including travel, I don't know how much time we will have between one game and the other."

Because Brazil played Colombia and Venezuela recently, who are on the United Kingdom's travel red list, the players would be required to do a 10-day quarantine if they returned straight to England.

Fabinho said Liverpool are considering sending the duo straight from international duty to Spain ahead of their Champions League group stage match against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening.

"I believe that we won't be playing," the 27-year-old added.

"We will also need to quarantine, but the club is still studying whether it is better to go straight to Spain to play Atletico and quarantine there, without staying in a hotel in England."

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are expected to be available for the match. The duo have recovered from muscle problems.

Football Wijnaldum not 'completely happy' with PSG situation 11/10/2021 AT 17:38