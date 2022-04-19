Chants of “Viva Ronaldo” were heard from the away end at Anfield before the home fans broke out with a rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” after seven minutes - a nod to Ronaldo's shirt number at United.

“A massive touch of class that, and I’m sure if Ronaldo would have watched that he’d have welcomed it,” Gary Neville said on Sky Sports’ commentary.

Ronaldo missed the match to be with his family, having announced on Monday that they had lost their son, with partner Georgina Rodriguez also giving birth to a baby girl.

Messages of support flooded in for Ronaldo, while Liverpool and United agreed to wear black armbands for the match.

It was also announced in the hours before kick-off that the applause would take place after seven minutes.

A United statement said: “While United and Liverpool share English football's greatest rivalry, there is a deep-rooted respect held between the two clubs and that will be highlighted by the minute’s applause, which was initially suggested by fans of the Merseyside team.”

Ronaldo posted the following on Monday evening: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

United’s own statement in response said: "Your pain is our pain, Cristiano. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."

The club added: “Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.”

