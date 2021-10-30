Liverpool lost ground on league leaders Chelsea as they drew 2-2 at home with Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp's side looked set for victory when Jordan Henderson struck after just four minutes to put the home team ahead.

20 minutes later Sadio Mane doubled the lead, and it appeared they were cruising to another Anfield win.

However Enock Mwepu grabbed the first for Graham Potter's men four minutes before the end of the first half to give them hope.

Leandro Trossard then levelled just after the hour mark to record a surprise draw for Brighton.

