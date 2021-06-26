Liverpool have made an enquiry for Kylian Mbappe as the French forward enters the final year of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain according to reports.

Spanish sports newspaper Marca claims the Anfield club have contacted PSG to express their interest in Mbappe who has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

However, it’s believed Real Madrid would have to raise funds to sign Mbappe through player sales, making a move for the 22-year-old this summer somewhat complicated.

Transfers Chelsea aiming to jump queue to sign Haaland this summer - Inside Football YESTERDAY AT 09:34

It’s claimed Liverpool have enquired about Mbappe “more out of hope than expectation,” but the Reds’ interest has been registered ahead of a potential transfer tug-of-war at the end of the 2021/22 season.

PSG haven’t given up hope of persuading Mbappe to stay in the French capital and have started strengthening their squad to improve their sales pitch, with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi reportedly on their way and Paul Pogba, Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo all potential targets.

Kylian Mbappé (PSG) entouré de Mauricio Pochettino et Nasser Al-Khelaifi Image credit: Getty Images

Earlier this month, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was bullish in his prediction Mbappe will stay at the Parc des Princes. “I will be clear, Mbappe is going to stay in Paris,” he said . “We will never sell him and he will never leave on a free.

“Mbappe has everything he needs in Paris. Where can he go? What club, in terms of ambition, can compete with PSG today? All I can say is that things are going well and I hope we can reach an agreement [on a new contract].

“This is Paris, this is his country. He has a mission, not only to play football, but to promote Ligue 1, his country and his capital.”

Kylian Mbappé (li.) und Jürgen Klopp (re.) im Anfield Image credit: Getty Images

OUR VIEW

If Liverpool are looking for a signing to highlight just how far they have come over the last few years, Mbappe would be the perfect candidate.

However, the 22-year-old is seemingly destined to play for Real Madrid having supported the Spanish club from childhood. If Mbappe decides to leave PSG, it seems unlikely he would opt for anywhere other than the Santiago Bernabeu as his next destination.

It would be remiss of Liverpool not to at least make contact with the World Cup winner, though. Under Jurgen Klopp, Mbappe would thrive. His system at Anfield would get the best out of the Frenchman.

In footballing terms, Merseyside will well be the best place for Mbappe, but there is more at play than just football here.

Transfers PSG agree record deal to sign Hakimi ahead of Chelsea - report 24/06/2021 AT 09:28