Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his side "played a really bad game" as they lost 1-0 to Leicester City in a blow to their Premier League titles hopes.

Ademola Lookman’s goal just before the hour mark proved the difference after Mohamed Salah had seen a first-half penalty saved.

Ad

The defeat meant that leaders Manchester City have a six-point lead over Liverpool with both sides now halfway through their league games.

Premier League Lookman fires Leicester past Liverpool after Salah penalty miss 5 HOURS AGO

Speaking after the game to Amazon Prime, Klopp conceded the home side were simply better on the night.

"Definitely, it was well deserved [for Leicester]. It was a very strange game. We were just not good enough. We still had enough chances. What we did with the balls was just not right. We played a really bad game, so it was well deserved.

"Our decision-making [was poor], maybe a little bit of luck [was missing]. That’s how it is. We should have had more of those moments. We had enough to get the win, but if you lose you need more of them.

"I think we started OK, then we completely lost our rhythm and didn’t get it back. From then we forced it, so there’s nothing else to say. The circumstances too – Leicester played two days ago, they deserve it, absolutely.

"You could see it coming a little bit. They had one shot on target. They didn’t have plenty of chances. We should have defended better. We do that usually, why we didn’t do it today is hard to explain. There were so many performances before normal level, there’s no explanation.”

Despite the six-point gap to City, Klopp is not ready to concede the league with 19 games still to play.

"It’s a big gap [to City]. In this moment it is not my problem. If we play our normal football, Liverpool football, we have the chance to win more football games,” he said.

"A defeat is a defeat. We have to learn and we will. The first thing is not to do it ever again like this. We lost our rhythm and weren’t calm enough to get it back. That’s our fault."

Liverpool face a crunch game against title rivals Chelsea on January 2 before losing Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita as they depart to the African Cup of Nations.

Premier League Rodgers blasts Leicester’s ‘ridiculous’ fixture list as injury woes grow YESTERDAY AT 18:43