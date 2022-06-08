Liverpool could be ready to break their transfer record to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica, according to a report.

The Uruguayan striker, who netted 34 times in 41 games for the Eagles last term, is also being tracked by Manchester United and Newcastle, but would appear to be reciprocating the Reds' growing advances with his heart understood to be set on a move to Anfield.

Ad

And if Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy do manage to lure Nunez, the reported fee of £85m would surpass the £75m they paid Southampton for Virgil Van Dijk back in 2018.

Transfers Dembele, Sterling, De Ligt and Nkunku part of £200m Chelsea plan - Paper Round 7 HOURS AGO

The Daily Mail state that sporting director Julian Ward has met Benfica officials with a view to securing the signing, which would go some way to filling the gap left by the expected departure from the club of Sadio Mane, as well as that of Divock Origi who has been strongly linked with AC Milan.

Uruguayan outlet Record suggest that another club - believed to be Manchester United or Newcastle - is prepared to pay more for Nunez, but Liverpool are seen as the front-runners.

Klopp, when asked for his opinion of Nunez after Liverpool and Benfica met in the Champions League quarter-finals this campaign - a tie in which Nunez scored twice - said: "Really good, really good. I knew before, of course, but he played pretty much in front of me with his tough battles with Ibrahima Konate.

"He was physically strong, quick, was calm around his finish. Good, really good.

"I always say in these situations if he is healthy, it's a big career ahead of him."

Another aspect that would seem to give the deal a boost is that Nunez is represented by the same agents that look after Liverpool players Fabinho, Diogo Jota and Fabio Carvalho,

Nunez, who can play either through the middle or wide left, has made 11 appearances for Uruguay, with two goals.

Prior to signing for Benfica, he made his first move to Europe by signing for Almeria, where he scored 16 goals in his single season at the Spanish club.

Transfers Man City step up Saka interest, Liverpool eye Nunez to replace Mane – Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 22:25