Jurgen Klopp says Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk will soon return to full training for Liverpool ahead of the Reds’ first pre-season game.

Gomez and Van Dijk missed most of last season due to serious knee injuries and have been sorely missed by Liverpool every since.

“Not at all. No setbacks at all. Not for Joe, nothing – he’s trained completely normal,” the Liverpool manager told the club website

That’s the thing, these boys are not injured anymore, they are just not at 100 per cent yet. There are usually setbacks but so far there were no setbacks with Joe and Virgil and nobody [else] – they are all fine.

“What they had to do they did, no reaction with the knee, nothing, all fine. The world wide web had obviously too much time.”

Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also back in training after injuries, boosting their chances of taking part in Liverpool’s first friendly.

Liverpool take on FC Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart in 30-minute fixtures in Tuesday before Friday’s first full length match against Mainz on Friday.

Klopp was asked which defenders would be in contention to play in the upcoming games.

“It’s different [for each of them],” Klopp said.

“I think there is absolutely no doubt Joel can play on Tuesday. Trent looks for me like [he can] but I will have to speak to the medical department and they will tell me if it is too early. I don’t think [it is], I think he could play a few minutes on Tuesday.

Then, Joe and Virgil are in a similar situation – not exactly the same, but similar. Both have done parts of our normal training and then they have to do extra parts. Yesterday we had to do some sprints – hard sprints and these kind of things, which we didn’t do in the normal training – so they do extra stuff and sometimes a little bit less if the things what we are doing is too intense for them. They are getting closer and closer, that’s the impression we have.

“What they did in training so far worked really well and we will see when we can involve them in complete normal training.

"I don’t know that and I don’t rush it either. It makes no sense, we waited so long and now we can wait a few days longer, that’s no problem."

