Harry Maguire has said Manchester United players are not thinking about Liverpool’s potential quadruple ahead of their meeting at Anfield.

The Reds have already secured the Carabao Cup and are in the FA Cup final, Champions League semi-final and know a win over their bitter rivals would send them top of the Premier League.

However, United have a chance of denting Liverpool’s chances of making history when the two go head-to-head, although Maguire says this isn’t the motivation for his team-mates.

"I don't think that's part of our motivation, to be honest.” The defender told Sky Sports.

"I think the motivation is going to Anfield, playing against Liverpool and winning a football match and getting three points for this club and the fans.

"The fans have stuck with us throughout this season, they turn up in their numbers wherever they go, they've been amazing in such a difficult season.

"For us to go to Anfield, perform well and get the three points, it would be a huge moment for us to give to the fans. So I think that's the big motivation for us."

While Liverpool have soared this season, United have floundered and find themselves in a battle just to finish fourth as another season looks set to end trophyless for the Old Trafford giants.

Such is the apparent gap between the two teams, United have failed to beat their rivals in their last seven league meetings and were humiliated 5-0 at home in the reverse fixture back in October.

Maguire admits United players were hurt by that result and will look to give a better account of themselves this time around.

"Yeah for sure, that was such a low point,” he added. “The lowest point of the season, one of the lowest points of my career, and I'm sure the rest of the lads', without international football involved in that.

"You don't need motivation to play in these games. It's such a big rivalry, when you join this club you know the rivalry, it's one of the biggest in the world.”

