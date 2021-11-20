Liverpool put in a fantastic attacking display on Saturday evening beating Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield.

Sadio Mane headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold's free kick six minutes before the break and although Arsenal had been competitive up until this point they needed Aaron Ramsdale to continue his fine form to keep the score down before this point.

Arsenal struggled playing out from the back against Liverpool's famed gegenpress throughout the game and it forced a mistake from Nuno Tavares for the Reds' second which was finished off by a sublime couple of dummies from Diogo Jota leaving Ben White and Ramsdale on the floor before he slammed into an empty net.

Jota's smart header played in Mane who crossed for Salah to make it three from close range after 73 minutes and shortly afterwards Takumi Minamino scored with his first touch after Alexander-Arnold's square pass put the ball on a plate for him inside the six-yard box.

The win lifts Liverpool above Manchester City into second place, at least for 24 hours, while Arsenal remain in fifth after their 10-match unbeaten run came to a crashing halt.

TALKING POINT - WE ARE SET FOR ANOTHER THRILLING TITLE CHASE

On a day where Chelsea without some of their stars humbled Leicester, Liverpool went one better in destroying Arsenal. This was not an Arsenal side like some we have seen in recent times without character who were beaten before they came onto the pitch. Mikel Arteta's side competed on almost equal terms in the first half hour, but the intensity of Liverpool's press proved too much and Aaron Ramsdale could only keep them at bay for so long. After breaking Arsenal down mentally, they then put them to the sword with their attacking quality.

The four-point gap Chelsea have over Liverpool might not be that easy for Jurgen Klopp's side to breach but, despite Manchester City being able to jump above Liverpool tomorrow, you get the feeling it will be a battle between red and royal blue this season. Three years ago we had the thrilling chase with Manchester City and Liverpool on 98 and 97 points respectively. We could be treated to a similar race this year.

MAN OF THE MATCH - SADIO MANE (LIVERPOOL)

The Senegal striker perhaps was a little more refreshed than others on the field after missing the second of his country's international games due to a rib injury and he certainly was an electric force against Arsenal. At times he threatened to boil over and his silly foul of Takehiro Tomiyashu off the field saw him pick up a yellow card, but this paled in comparison to the hurt he put on the Arsenal defence with his intensity.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the first goal

His header put Liverpool in front, his calm ball set up Salah's third and he created the opportunity for the fourth goal too. He also forced at least two fine saves from Ramsdale and left Arsenal both unsure in possession and paranoid whether to allow him to create in front of them or give him the chance to run behind them.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Alisson 7, Alexander-Arnold 8, Matip 7, Van Dijk 8, Tsimitas 7, Thiago 8, Fabinho 8, Oxlade-Chamberlain 8, Salah 8, Mane 9*, Diogo Jota 8.

Subs: Minamino 7, Henderson 6, Morton 6.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 8, Tomiyasu 7, White 6, Gabriel 6, Nuno Tavares 5, Sambi Lokonga 6, Partey 7, Saka 6, Smith Rowe 6, Lacazette 6, Aubameyang 6.

Subs: Maitland-Niles 6, Odegaard 6, Elneny 6.

KEY MOMENTS

39' GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! This time Ramsdale can't keep it out. A superb free kick from Alexander-Arnold and Mane met the ball at the back post and header back across the keeper and into the net. Ramsdale got a hand to it but the power was too much to deny it.

53' GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! A wonderful finish from Jota, committing White who dived past him then waiting for Ramsdale to dive before waltzing past him and slamming home into an empty net.

73' GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! A fantastic header from Jota put Mane through on the left and though his first touch was heavy he was able to dink a cross for Salah to volley home into an open goal.

78' GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! Minamino scores with his first touch after Mane played the ball to Salah on the right and he played in Alexander-Arnold whose perfect square ball is met by the Japanese forward three yards out.

KEY STAT

