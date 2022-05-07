Liverpool’s title hopes were dented after Jurgen Klopp’s side were held to a 1-1 draw against Tottenham.

The Reds knew a win would send them two points clear at the top of the Premier League table above Manchester City. Although a draw moves the Merseyside club into first, City – who have a game in hand - can go three clear with a win over Newcastle on Sunday.

Ad

For Tottenham, the result means Antonio Conte’s side stay in fifth and a point behind Arsenal having played a game more than their north London rivals.

Premier League 'We should have tried' - Rangnick reveals January striker request was rejected 14 HOURS AGO

In an open first half where Liverpool dominated possession, the hosts came closest to scoring through Virgil van Dijk. In the 38th minute, he rose above Cristian Romero and Eric Dier to power a header towards goal only for it to crash off the bar.

But two minutes before half-time, Tottenham had a great chance of their own. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg unleashed a fierce drive on goal from 25 yards out which had the better of Alisson but came off the post.

Tottenham drastically improved in attack in the second half and they took the lead through Son Heung-min in the 56th minute.

Kane played in Ryan Sessegnon in plenty of space down the left flank before squaring for the South Korea international to apply a simple close-range finish for his 20th goal of the season.

Liverpool responded positively and it was Luis Diaz who got the equaliser. His shot from outside the box took a huge deflection off Rodrigo Bentancur and deceived Hugo Lloris as it flew into the bottom corner.

Mohamed Salah came close to getting a winning goal in the 89th minute with a curling shot from outside the box, but a deflection off substitute Davinson Sanchez took it off course.

And in the final moments of the match, Harry Winks crossed for Hojbjerg who had a free header from point-blank range at the far post, but he elected to square it to Kane and it was intercepted.

TALKING POINT - Have Liverpool handed Man City the title?

Liverpool have just three Premier League games left against Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A) and Wolves (H) knowing they will likely have to win them all if they are to win the title.

If there is one weakness in Liverpool's team it is the space left when Trent Alexander-Arnold pushes up in attack. So perhaps it was no great surprise Tottenham's goal arrived through a Sessegnon assist after he was left in far too much space down Liverpool's right flank. Liverpool's next three opponents will likely look to exploit the same weakness again.

Any dropped points from now on will likely spell the end of their title charge. City's remaining four games are Newcastle (H), Wolves (A), West Ham (A) and Aston Villa (H).

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ben Davies

Davies put in an excellent defensive display to contain the threat of Mohamed Salah cutting in from the right flank.

The Wales international's timely sliding block to deny the Egyptian's goalbound effort in the 72nd minute was a pivotal moment in the match.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Alisson (6), Alexander-Arnold (5), Konate (6), Van Dijk (6), Robertson (5), Fabinho (6), Henderson (5), Alcantara (7), Diaz (7), Mane (6), Salah (6)

Subs: Tsimikas (5), Jota (6), Keita (N/A)

Tottenham: Lloris (6), Romero (5), Dier (6), Davies (8), Emerson (6), Bentancur (6), Hojbjerg (7), Sessegnon (6), Kulusevski (6), Son (6), Kane (6)

Subs: Sanchez (N/A), Winks (N/A), Bergwijn (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

38' - OFF THE BAR! Alexander-Arnold's corner is met by Van Dijk, who towers above Romero and Dier with a powerful header and it cracks off the woodwork! That is Liverpool's best chance of the game so far.

43' - OFF THE POST! Tottenham's best chance of the game so far! Hojbjerg gets plenty of space and drills a shot towards the bottom corner of Liverpool's goal from outside the box. It beats Alisson but it smashes off the post!

56' - GOAL! TOTTENHAM LEAD THROUGH SON!! This could be a pivotal moment in the title race and Tottenham's pursuit of a top-four spot! Kane brings the ball down outside the box and lays it off to Sessegnon, who is in plenty of space, and he can simply square it across for Son to tap it in!

74' - GOAL! LIVERPOOL EQUALISE THROUGH DIAZ! What an important goal for Liverpool and it's Diaz who gets it! Diaz drops a shoulder and smashes a low shot on goal from outside the box. It takes a huge deflection off Bentancur and flies into the bottom corner! Liverpool are level!

90+4' - BIG CHANCE SQUANDERED BY SPURS! Winks' cross to the far post finds Hojbjerg free at the far post, but instead of attacking it he tries to square it for Kane and Liverpool can clear!

KEY STATS

Champions League 'Where are these tickets?' - Klopp questions UEFA's Champions League final plans YESTERDAY AT 16:18