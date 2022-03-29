Luis Enrique is the latest name in the frame to take over as the next potential Manchester United manager as the search at Old Trafford rumbles on.

Ad

With two La Liga titles, three Copa Del Rey wins and a Champions League crown to his name from his time at Barcelona, it’s no surprise United would court him as the man to bring the increasingly distant glory days back to the club.

Transfers Barca weigh up forward options, and don’t rule out Enrique to Man Utd - Paper Round 14 HOURS AGO

However, United may have to work the charm offensive as Enrique is seemingly not prepared to leave his role with Spain before leading them out at the World Cup in Qatar in November.

But as we all know in football, things, and minds, can change very quickly. Eurosport Spain’s Andres Weiss gives us the inside track on Enrique’s immediate future and what it could mean for United.

Enrique has already said he is committed to taking Spain to the World Cup but could United persuade him to change his mind?

In his last press conference he stated that he will be with Spain in Qatar "for sure" and that "there's nothing that excites me more than representing my country in a World Cup", so I think he will stay with Spain, at least until December.

What is his relationship like with the RFEF? Are things 'harmonious' enough for him not to leave?

I think they have a good relationship. Luis Rubiales always speaks amazingly about Luis Enrique. They trust him, even if they're already searching for a backup in case he accepts Manchester United's offer.

Looking at the current Manchester United side, do they have the players for Enrique's style of play/tactical set up?

I think there will be a necessary improvement or readjustment in some positions. For example, David De Gea is not the goalkeeper Luis Enrique would like to play with because he doesn't have an elite passing game, and he has shown that by leaving him out for Spain.

There are, however, other players that would adjust great to his style of play, like Bruno Fernandes or Donny van de Beek.

Is he the kind of manager to turn things around quickly or will he require time to build his teams?

He can change dynamics in a short period of time. With the pandemic, the preparation for last year's Euros wasn't as good as Enrique probably would have liked and he still took Spain to the penalties in the semi-finals against Italy, who ended up winning the tournament.

I think he will have some work to do at Manchester United, but he could turn things around quickly.

Luis Enrique Martínez (España) Image credit: Getty Images

As well as his influence tactically, what is he like in the transfer market? Would he need a director of football to work with?

In Spain, there is always usually a director of football working along with the first team manager, so that is what he would need, and I think it will work. Because of being Spain's national team manager, he knows the Spanish market very well, but he would need the help of a person specialised also in other countries, as Ralf Rangnick could be.

Would there be any concerns United should have about appointing him?

The way he approaches the press conferences could be one of them, since Luis Enrique always says what he thinks and doesn't have a problem pointing out the truth. He also has a very strong character so it would be interesting to see how he manages a strong locker room as United has, but since he already did it with Barcelona, I wouldn't be too worried about it.

Premier League De Gea and Henderson lead tributes as Woolston, 23, announces retirement 23/03/2022 AT 22:25